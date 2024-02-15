Date A Live Season 5 announces Spring 2024 release with PV

Date A Live Season 5 will premiere in April 2024, as announced by Kadokawa on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Along with this announcement, a promotional video and a key visual were revealed. The short clip also previewed the anime's opening theme and unveiled the cast members. The sci-fi anime will air 12 episodes.

Based on author Kochi Tachibana and illustrator Tsunako's light novel, Date A Live Season 5 anime has become a highly anticipated sequel. The upcoming season will pick up the events from Season 4, and introduce new characters.

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the official staff behind Date A Live Season 5 streamed the first promotional video to announce April 2024 as the release window. While a narrower release date is yet to be disclosed, it's confirmed that the sci-fi anime will air 12 episodes.

The promotional clip showcases the series' familiar characters and introduces a character named Mio Takamiya. It begins with Shido Itsuka narrating how he and Mana lost their old memories.

Shido Itsuka, as seen in the trailer (Image via Geeks Toys)

He also declares that he will seal the power of the Spirit of Origin and use it to rewrite history. After that, the trailer highlights captivating battle scenes with the opening theme song, Paradoxes by Miyu Tomita, playing in the background.

It has also been confirmed that the famous J-pop girl group, Sweet ARMS will perform the Date A Live Season 5's ending theme song, Hitohira. However, unlike the opening theme, the trailer didn't preview the ED.

Key visual for the anime (Image via Geek Toys/@date_a_info/X)

Besides the PV, a new key visual for Date A Live Season 5 has been unveiled. The illustration depicts Kurumi, Origami, Tooka, and others valiantly fighting in their spirit costumes, with the lead hero, Shido Itsuka, looking ahead.

Behind him, the visual features Mio Takamiya, who is described in the light novel as an enigmatic woman connected to Mana and Shido's past. Undoubtedly, she will play a key role in the upcoming anime, as the illustration suggests.

Date A Live Season 5 sees the returning cast members, with Marina Inoue reprising her role as Tohka Yatogami and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka. Misuzu Togashi rejoins the franchise as Origami Tobiichi, while Ayana Taketatsu stars as Kotori Itsuka.

Other returning cast members of the series are here as follows:

Iori Nomizu as Yoshino

Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai

Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki

Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai

Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi

Ayumi Mano as Natsumi

Akari Kageyama as Mukuro Hoshimiya

Hitomi Nabatame as Nia Honjo

Besides them, Aya Endo, better known as Komugi from Hunter x Hunter and Cattleya Baudelaire from Violet Evergarden, stars in Season 5 as Mio Takamiya, the mysterious lady.

Kurumi, as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys)

The anime also features returning staff members from Season 4. Jun Nakagawa is at the helm of affairs at Studio Geek Toys, with Fumihiko Shimo as the series' script supervisor. Naoto Nakamura is listed as the character designer, while Go Sakabe is handling the series' music.

Date A Live Season 5 will adapt the light novel from Volume 17 and will see Shido try to rewrite history. Considering only six volumes are left to be adapted, it remains to be seen how far upcoming anime covers.

