Demon Slayer season 3 confirms release date with a new trailer and a key visual

Demon Slayer season 3 recently dropped a second trailer and key visual featuring all the important characters who will play pivotal roles in the sequel. The bewitching trailer capturing the euphoric world of Demon Slayer has increased the hype ten-fold among the fandom, who have been eagerly waiting for its release since the second season’s grand finale.

Demon Slayer season 3 will air on April 9, 2023, nationwide on Fuji TV’s affiliates, including noitaminA and Ultra+, at 11.15 pm JST. The series will also be broadcast on Tochigi TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gunma TV later on April 15.

Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc episode 1 will be a one-hour-long special

Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc episode 1 is set to release on April 9, 2023. The special episode will run for an hour, similar to the first episode of the Entertainment District Arc. The first episode of the sequel is getting a theatrical release in major parts of the world on its Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village World Tour.

The information was announced on Kimetsu TV - Swordsmith's Village New Information Announcement special program. The anime also dropped a new key visual featuring the protagonist, the featured Demon Slayers, and the Upper Moons.

The international release for the sequel hasn’t been announced yet. However, fans could rely on Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform that included both the previous seasons and the film exclusively for free. Netflix is also expected to include Swordsmith Village Arc in its massive library.

As announced earlier, the renowned rock band MAN WITH A MISSION and the popular singer Millet are joining hands to sing the opening theme song Kizuna no Kiseki. More details will be revealed soon, including the ending theme song and episode count.

Here’s the list of the official cast members for Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc:

Nezuko Kamado - Voiced by Akari Kito

Zenitsu Agatsuma - Voiced by Hiro Shimono

Tanjiro Kamado - Voiced by Natsuki Hanae

Inosuke Hashibira - Voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Mitsuri Kanroji - Voiced by Kana Hanazawa

Muichirō Tokitō - Voiced by Kengo Kawanishi

Gyokko - Voiced by Kousuke Toriumi

Doma - Voiced by Mamoru Miyano

Kokushibo - Voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu

Hantengu - Voiced by Toshio Furukawa

Everything to know about Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc

The third installment to Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Swordsmith Village Arc will see the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, embarking on a journey to the titular village in search of Haganezuka to fix his sword. Unfortunately, Zenitsu and Inosuke will be sitting out on this journey.

Tanjiro will encounter the two respected Hashiras of the Demon Slayer Corps: Mitsuri Kanroji, the “Love Pillar,” and Muichiro Tokito, the “Mist Pillar.”

Moreover, the upcoming season will feature Hantengu, Upper Moon 4, and Gyokko, Upper Moon 5, two powerful demons from Muzan’s Twelve Kizuki and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes