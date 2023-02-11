Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc film set to hit North America on March 3

The Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc film, following its premiere in Japanese theaters last weekend, has finally been given a general North American theater release date. The screening, as previously reported, will include the climactic final two episodes of the directly-preceding Entertainment District arc before diving right into the Swordsmith Village arc's first episode.

Although an advance screening on February 18 in Los Angeles, California's Orpheum Theatre will mark the true North American premiere, the film will be released continent-wide on March 3. Furthermore, the advanced screening of the Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc film at the Orpheum Theatre is already sold out as of this article's writing.

Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc film tickets on sale for North American theaters

Tickets for the March 3rd premiere of Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc film are already on sale in theaters continent-wide. The film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America, a similar arrangement to the Mugen Train movie, which was released in 2020. The screenings will allegedly be in 4K remastered quality where applicable.

The aforementioned advanced screening at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre will feature appearances from Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro’s Japanese voice, Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi, and Entertainment District arc theme song performer, Aimer.

The Los Angeles screening is part of a larger, overarching event called the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To The Swordsmith Village- World Tour. Beginning with a two-day event in Tokyo, this will be followed by special events in Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Seoul, Taipei, and more. Aimer’s Los Angeles performance is also a part of the tour.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



Tickets for North America and AU/NZ are on sale now, with UK/IE going on sale next week.



⚔️ MORE: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- heads to theaters early March! @DemonSlayerUSA Tickets for North America and AU/NZ are on sale now, with UK/IE going on sale next week.⚔️ MORE: got.cr/DemonSlayerTOS… Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- heads to theaters early March! @DemonSlayerUSATickets for North America and AU/NZ are on sale now, with UK/IE going on sale next week.⚔️ MORE: got.cr/DemonSlayerTOS… https://t.co/vLAFrq1nYu

Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc film opened on February 3 in 418 theaters across Japan, selling 813,000 tickets and earning 1,158,765,410 yen (roughly 8.75 million US dollars) in its first weekend in theaters. These numbers allowed the film to take #1 in Japanese box offices on its opening weekend, a rank it is expected to maintain for the majority of its time in theaters.

While Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America are handling the North American distribution, Muse Asia will distribute the film in Singapore and Malaysia. The Malaysian screenings are scheduled for February 18 and 19, seemingly being a one-weekend exclusive opportunity for the country.

Series director Haruo Sotozaki, character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, animation studio ufotable, and the main cast are all returning for the new arc. As such, fans can expect the theatrical screening and television release of the new arc to be of the same caliber as previous seasons.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes