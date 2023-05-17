Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 leak gives a first look at Hantengu's fifth form

Heading into Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7’s release later this week, fans have been absolutely obsessed with the character Hantengu thus far. His multiple forms, symbolic representation of human emotions, and general powers and abilities have entranced fans as the season crosses its halfway point.

While there have certainly been other fantastic aspects of the sequel series leading into Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7, Hantengu has seemingly stolen the spotlight in the eyes of fans. This is somewhat unsurprising, given his role as the main antagonist of the Swordsmith Village arc and how complex a character he is.

Likewise, an exciting alleged leak from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 seems set to reward viewers with even more to love about Hantengu. With a new, exciting form on the way, fans will see exactly why this seemingly feeble and weak-minded demon is considered one of his kind’s best and strongest warriors.

Zohakuten’s appearance revealed in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 leak

The latest alleged leak from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 comes from Twitter user @Xipjanimation, who claims that the image was created by Ufotable Studios. While it’s somewhat suspect of a source, a reverse image search on the alleged leak yields no results from Google Lens. A TinEye reverse image search also yields 0 matches across 60.1 billion images.

While the possibility exists that either reverse image search machine didn’t index where the image comes from, this does somewhat support the legitimacy of the leak claim. However, the possibility also exists that @Xipjanimation made the image themselves, which would also explain why no matches can be found.

Assuming that this is indeed a legitimate leak from Ufotable Studios, fans are looking forward to an exciting adaptation of Hantengu’s Zohakuten form. Zohakuten serves as the fusion between all four of Hantengu’s clones, who each represent various human emotions. Zohakuten himself also serves as a representation of the hatred which plays into the core human emotion of disgust.

Hantengu and his clones and forms serve as a symbolic representation of the historical Japanese approach to the six core human emotions. These include anger, pleasure, sorrow, joy, fear, and disgust. While Hantengu has seven forms overall, his Zohakuten and Urami forms both play into the emotion of disgust.

Demon Slayer’s third season began premiering on television in early April 2023. The season’s first episode initially premiered as part of a theatrical special alongside the final two episodes of the second season. The third season of the series adapts the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series of the same name.

