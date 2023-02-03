Demon Slayer season 3 reveals theme song for Swordsmith Village arc

Aniplex’s official YouTube channel uploaded the opening theme for Demon Slayer season 3 on Friday, February 3, bringing with it some exciting confirmations on the artist and song names. The upcoming season is set to premiere in select Japanese theaters on February 4 and 5, 2023. This will be followed by a showing at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theater in California on February 18.

The aforementioned premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 will focus on the climactic finish of the Entertainment District arc before leading into the Swordsmith Village arc of season 3. For those unable to attend the aforementioned theater premieres or those that will follow, the season will debut on TV sometime in April 2023 with an hour-long special premiere episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Demon Slayer season 3 opening theme news, as well as what to expect from the upcoming season.

Demon Slayer season 3 opening theme set to be a collaboration between artists MAN WITH A MISSION and milet

The Demon Slayer season 3 theme song preview was uploaded to YouTube with an accompanying video package. It consisted of scenes from the smash-hit anime series by ufotable, before showing images of the MAN WITH A MISSION group and singer-songwriter Milet.

Both artists will be collaborating on the opening theme, which unfortunately isn’t fully heard in the video uploaded to Aniplex’s official YouTube channel. However, fans can expect the full theme to either leak or be officially released sometime in the next few days, with the season set to premiere in Japanese theaters this coming weekend.

The Swordsmith Village arc will continue the series’ story from the final moments of the Entertainment District arc. Following a brutal string of battles versus the Upper Rank Six demon-siblings of the Twelve Kizuki, Gyutaro and Daki, Tanjiro’s sword is completely destroyed. Now, rather than Hotaru Haganezuka coming to Tanjiro with a new sword, Tanjiro must go to Hotaru in the Swordsmith Village.

There, he meets the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, both of whom were previously introduced in the series’ first season. Following an unexpected attack on the village by Muzan Kibutsuji’s demonic forces, the trio are forced to defend the village and its denizens with their lives. However, their lives and safety are especially important, as they make the Nichirin swords for the Demon Slayer corps to fight with.

The first two seasons of the series, as well as the feature film which adapted the Mugen Train arc, have all been incredibly well-received by both fans and critics alike. So far, the anime adaptation of author and illustrator Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has been a commercial and critical success, and Demon Slayer season 3 is expected to continue this trend.

