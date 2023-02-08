Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc movie opens at #1 in Japanese box offices

The premiere of Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc came over the weekend in the form of a film screening, which opened at #1 in Japanese box offices. The screening combines the last two episodes of the directly-preceding Entertainment District arc with the premiere television episode of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The television premiere of Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc will come sometime in April 2023, after international screenings and theater releases for the corresponding film. Up next is a premiere at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, California, in the United States on February 18, 2023.

After premiering in Japanese theaters over the weekend, the Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc theatrical screening ranked #1 at box offices. The film sold 813,000 tickets and earned 1,158,764,410 yen, equivalent to roughly 8.75 million US dollars, across its first three days in Japanese theaters.

These numbers came from 418 different theaters across Japan, with screenings opening on Friday, February 3. As mentioned above, the screenings combined episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc and the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc. This creates a grand narrative experience, which recaps the moments which set up the upcoming events before showing the events themselves.

The screenings are set to take place in over 95 countries and territories worldwide, with Japan being the first. Muse Asia is handling the screenings in Singapore and Malaysia, with the film set to begin screening in Malaysia on February 18 or 19, depending on the specific theater.

The television premiere in April will be a one-hour special, which will likely consist of the first two episodes of the Swordsmith Village arc rather than the film’s combination recap screening. This would follow the same pattern in which the Entertainment District arc premiered. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing.

In the process of earning #1 at box offices over the weekend, the film dethroned The Legend & Butterfly to claim the top spot. A week before, The Legend & Butterfly had dethroned The First Slam Dunk for the top spot. The premiere of the Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc film caused the projects to drop by a spot.

