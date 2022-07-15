Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles’ Summer DLC is finally live, introduces Tengen as the first unlockable

The highly anticipated summer DLC for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is finally live, and players can now get their hands on some additional content that the expansion has dropped.

The DLC will feature three new characters hitting the title’s line-up, as the theme of the latest expansion will be centered around the Entertainment District arc.

Additionally, the protagonists of the series will also be getting their Entertainment District makeover, with Nezuko finally gaining access to her Advanced Demon form.

Today, however, the title only received Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, as the first unlockable character, with the rest of the content set to drop over a period of five separate releases.

Here is a list of all the new features that will be arriving with the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles summer DLC -

Tengen Uzui

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District)

Daki

Gyutaro

Tengen Uzui is now live in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles

Starting today, Tengen Uzui will be available as part of the character pass, and players will be able to utilize his Sound Breathing technique in the game as they pilot his movesets.

CyberConnect2 has put all DLC characters under one umbrella, however, the features will be released over time and not in one go. But players who wish to get their hands on the complete expansion can purchase the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass for $24.99 once all the DLC features are live.

With the Character Pass, fans will be able to unlock and save on the full roster of characters that the title will release by the end of December 2022.

However, those who do not want the entire Character Pass, but wish to get their hands on Tengen in particular, will be able to purchase his Character Pack individually on the digital storefronts for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Additionally, the Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniforms will also be up for grabs now on all the platforms. The cosmetic was previously only available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, however, with the DLC update, they are now purchasable for $4.99 on all the other platforms as well.

The Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniform set will contain summer costumes for:

Kimetsu Academy Tanjiro Kamado

Kimetsu Academy Nezuko Kamado

Kimetsu Academy Zenitsu Agatsuma

Kimetsu Academy Inosuke Hashibira

Kimetsu Academy Giyu Tomioka.

With so many DLC releases still remaining, 2022 is turning out to be an excellent time for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles players.

