Devilman mangaka Go Nagai issues statement on museum damages following earthquake

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 saw Devilman creator and mangaka Go Nagai and his studio, Dynamic Production, issue statements on the museum's damages from the recent earthquake. The New Year’s Day earthquake tragically contributed to a fire that destroyed the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum in the Ishikawa Prefecture.

The damages to the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum were first reported by the Hokkoku Shimbun Japanese newspaper on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, the day after the earthquake. The Asaichi Street building in Wajima City was completely unrecognizable following the damage to it from both the earthquake and the fire.

The story is particularly momentous due to the fact that Wajima City is Nagai’s birthplace, making this location of the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum especially significant. However, Nagai and his team’s initial statement emphasized their concern for the citizens of Wajima City and their safety, adding that they would comment on the museum damages later on.

Go Nagai and production company issue statement on museum damages, but emphasizes focus on Wajima

Go Nagai’s statement opens with him thanking those who sent him messages and were worried about his well-being. He added that he feels sad seeing the post-earthquake images of his hometown each day, and reminisces on how it once looked. Nagai added that as an active manga artist, he can redraw whatever was lost, so he isn’t too worried there.

Nagai then emphasized that his main concern is helping those affected in Wajima City and other areas however possible so they can get back to their normal lives as soon as possible. He also gave those affected by the earthquake a personal message, encouraging them that together, they can overcome the new hurdles created by the damage the earthquake caused.

Dynamic Production’s message, meanwhile, focused on confirming the damages to the museum itself. They also emphasized that there is still no definitive information regarding the museum’s total damages. They also emphasized that the lives and safety of the residents are top priority, and that they will provide additional information as they’re able to receive it.

Go Nagai is likely best known as the creator, author, and illustrator of the original Devilman manga series, as well as Cutie Honey and the influential and groundbreaking Mazinger Z. The lattermost series results in Nagai often being credited with creating the super robot genre and designing the first mecha robots piloted by a user from within a cockpit via the series.

However, his Devilman series is likely the best known, especially following its latest reboot from Netflix entitled Devilman Crybaby. The Crybaby anime series was one of Netflix’s most successful originals ever, and is still regarded as being of extremely high quality over five years later.

