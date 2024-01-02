Museum dedicated to Devilman mangaka Go Nagai burns down following Japan's latest earthquake

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Hokkoku Shimbun newspaper reported that the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum, dedicated to the Devilman mangaka, had tragically burnt down. The fire was seemingly a result of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake, which struck Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, January 1.

The latest photo of the Wajima City’s Go Nagai Wonderland Museum in its current state comes from Kazushige Kobayashi, a photographer for the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. Kobayashi visited the Asaichi Street location of the museum just before noon on Tuesday, January 2 in Japan, taking a photo of the fire’s disastrous aftermath.

The Go Nagai Wonderland Museum and its various locations are dedicated to the Mazinger Z and Devilman manga creator, who is held as a legend within the manga industry. Nagai is credited with creating the super robot genre, and designing the first mecha robots piloted by a user within a cockpit, via the former of the two aforementioned manga series.

As mentioned above, the latest photo of Wajima City’s Go Nagai Wonderland Museum shows just how destructive the earthquake and fire were to the area the museum is in.

The museum is seemingly the only building still standing in the area, yet it has clearly been burnt and partially torn down as a result of the earthquake and its effects. The destruction becomes clear when compared to earlier photos of the museum via its official website.

Further, this location’s destruction is also particularly poignant due to Wajima being Nagai’s birthplace. The museum was first announced in 2005, and opened on Asaichi Street in 2009. Many of Nagai’s original art for classic manga such as Mazinger Z, Cutey Honey, Devilman, and Getter Robo could be found within.

It is presumed, but unconfirmed at the time of this article’s writing, that this original art was tragically lost in the fire, which has all but destroyed the building itself.

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake, which caused the fire, struck Japan’s western coast, specifically the Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto Peninsula, on New Year’s Day at 4:10 pm Japanese Standard Time. Buildings as far away as Japan’s opposite coast in Tokyo and Osaka were cited as shaking. As of 3:30 pm JST in Japan on Tuesday, 48 people have been confirmed dead, including 19 in Wajima, as rescue efforts remain ongoing.

Go Nagai’s studio Dynamic Production released a statement on Tuesday noting that the safety of Wajima City’s residents is the top priority right now. However, they're yet to directly contact the city’s local officials to confirm reports on the museum.

The company has stated it will release more information once it has confirmed the necessary details, adding that Nagai (who is currently in Tokyo) is deeply saddened and concerned about his hometown’s destruction.

