Doctor Elise anime reveals January 2024 release and more in new PV

December 13, 2023, saw Kadokawa begin streaming their main promotional video for the upcoming Doctor Elise anime, revealing its January 2024 premiere and more. The roughly two-minute promotional video also reveals and previews both the series' opening and ending theme songs.

Kadokawa also released a second key visual for the Doctor Elise anime series alongside the trailer, featuring the titular character herself and others. New cast members, the characters they'll play, and the staff members were also revealed alongside the aforementioned key visual, trailer, and release date.

The Doctor Elise anime series is the television anime adaptation of author Yuin and illustrator Mini's original Surgeon Elise web novels and vertical-scrolling manhwa. The series is described as a medical reincarnation fantasy, with the titular character experiencing multiple bouts of reincarnation in a somewhat convoluted but engaging narrative.

Doctor Elise anime is set to premiere on Japanese broadcast television on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

As mentioned above, the latest batch of information about the Doctor Elise anime series revealed that the title would premiere on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, on Japanese network television.

The series will first air on the AT-X channel at 9:30 pm Japanese Standard Time before airing on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Kantele later on. The premiere episode will also start streaming on the d Anime Store service at 10 pm JST that night and will be available on other services from January 15, 2024.

The anime stars Yui Ishikawa as Elise, Yohei Azakami as Linden, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Graham. Newly announced cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ron, Daisuke Ono as Lenne De Clorance, Hiro Shimono as Chris De Clorance, Soma Saito as Michael De Romanoff, Megumi Han as Yulian De Childe, and Kazuhiko Inoue as Minchester De Romanoff.

Kumiko Habara is directing the anime series at Maho Film studios while Deko Akao is handling the series composition. Yuko Watabe designs the characters, and Kakao Entertainment Corporation is the anime's associated producer. The series' opening theme song is titled believer, which is performed by Yui Ishikawa as Elise. The ending theme song is Listen, performed by singer Maju Arai.

Additional staff includes Satoshi Shibata as the art director and Aki Watanabe, who is in charge of color design. Yukina Nomura serves as the director of photography, while Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director. Yui Ando is handling sound effects, with Simplicity producing the sound. Finally, Ken Ito is composing the music for the series.

Yuin and Mini launched their manhwa series on KakaoPage in 2017, with Tappytoon publishing the English version of the series. The series concluded in February 2021 with 10 total volumes for the manhwa edition and four volumes for the web novel edition. Kadokawa is set to begin publishing the original novel's Japanese version on Monday, January 15, 2024.

