Dr. Stone's illustrator Boichi launches new webtoon series SuperString

It was announced in the 19th issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine that Dr. Stone’s illustrator Boichi is set to launch a new webtoon series. Entitled SuperString: Isekai Kenbunroku, the series will be illustrated by Boichi and written by In-Wan Youn, best known for his Blade of the Phantom Master film and Defense Devil manga series.

The Dr. Stone manga series, written by Riichiro Inagaki, concluded in March 2023 with the release of its 232nd issue, bringing the beloved, fresh shonen series to an end. Thankfully, the television anime adaptation of the series is still running strong, with the third season set to premiere later this week for the Spring 2023 television anime season.

Despite being called a webtoon, the latest release information for the SuperString:Isekai Kenbunroku series claims that it will premiere in an upcoming Shogakukan magazine. Per other sources, the series will premiere in the magazine’s 21st issue for the year 2023, which is scheduled to ship on April 19.

LINE Digital Frontier had previously announced in June 2022, that Boichi would launch the new series with Youn on the LINE Manga app in mid-2023. It’s currently unknown if this is still the plan and only the first issue will be published in Shogakukan’s magazine, or if the series is permanently moving to Weekly Shonen Sunday’s lineup.

In any case, the series is set to focus on one young man’s story of protecting his family while fighting alone. Allegedly, the story will see several heroes from various dimensions arrive on the boy’s version of Earth and fight a war. Per Weekly Shonen Sunday, the series is “a hyper-dimensional action series about Marco Polo.”

The series is tied into the larger SuperString IP from Korean company YLAB, featuring various characters from different YLAB works in one universe. The IP predominantly focuses on manhwa adaptations and original stories but also includes films, musicals, live-action works, and various forms of games.

Following the conclusion of Dr. Stone in March 2022, Boichi launched an essay manga entitled Zessan Sekaimeshi: Tabereba Konoyo no Subete ga Wakaru. The title officially translates into English to Amazing World Food: Understanding Everything About This World Through Eating. The series began serialization in April 2022, but it ended with the third chapter. Boichi said he had to stop the manga because “something sad happened.”

