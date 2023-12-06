Dr. Stone set to announce new information before season 3 finale

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable general anime and manga source, @WSJ_manga (Shonen Jump News) shared some exciting Dr. Stone anime information. Per Shonen Jump News’ latest post, the television anime adaptation of the series is set to reveal new information in the third issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for 2024.

With the issue set to release next week, the news will come just before Dr. Stone season 3’s final episode, which will be the 22nd episode overall in the smash-hit anime series’ third season. Thus, it seems fans won’t have to wait for the finale, slated for the week after, in order to learn of the anime series' future.

While Shonen Jump News has offered no insight regarding what exactly the news is, they did specify that it would concern the Dr. Stone anime series in their post. Given this information, it’s fairly certain that the news will be for the fourth season of the smash-hit television anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s manga series.

Dr. Stone anime seemingly set to announce season 4 just before airing season 3 finale

The latest

As mentioned above, there is little information regarding what the coming Dr. Stone news is about, and whether it relates to official or unofficial confirmation of the upcoming instalment.

That said, the emphasis on the announcement coming from the anime series rather than the original manga suggests that it will pertain to the anime’s fourth season. While this will most likely just be a production confirmation, it’s possible that a trailer or key visual could be released as well.

In any case, the announcement will almost certainly pertain to the anime’s fourth season in some way. While there may also be news regarding the manga’s ongoing epilogue chapters, Weekly Shonen Jump’s tweet does emphasize that the anime is set to announce the news. Likewise, fans are certain that season 4 will be announced, come next week.

The third season of the Dr. Stone anime series began airing in April 2023, running for 11 episodes in the first cour through June 2023. The second cour began airing in October 2023, and will also run for 11 episodes through late December 2023.

Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga series first premiered in March 2017 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication, where it remained for the entirety of its original run. The series concluded on March 7, 2022, spanning 232 chapters in total, which were compiled into 26 book volumes. The series has since begun publishing an epilogue set of chapters, which are yet to be compiled into a book volume at the time of this article’s writing.

