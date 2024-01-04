Dragon Ball Daima opening set to feature a returning legend

Dragon Ball Daima will be the next anime series from the Dragon Ball franchise since the ending of Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. While exact details about Daima remain undisclosed, the revelation of Hiroki Takahashi returning to sing the opening theme has sparked anticipation.

Recognized for his iconic contribution to Dragon Ball Opening #1, Makafushigi Adventure!, Takahashi's return hints at a possible homage to the entire Dragon Ball franchise.

Scheduled for a 20-episode run, Daima is set to release in October 2024, with global simultaneous web premieres breaking the conventional release mold. Fans await further insights, speculating a potential unveiling during Battle Hour on January 28.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Dragon Ball Daima: Hiroki Takahashi will return

Expand Tweet

The much-anticipated anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, is set to feature an opening theme sung by Japanese actor and singer Hiroki Takahashi. Recognized as the iconic voice behind Dragon Ball Opening #1, Makafushigi Adventure!, Takahashi's return to the franchise has ignited a wave of excitement among fans.

Expand Tweet

The announcement comes on the heels of revelations made by Toei Animation Latin America's Licensing Director, Daniel Castaneda, who shared pivotal details about the upcoming series.

Scheduled for release in October 2024, Dragon Ball Daima, a 20-episode venture, is poised to unfold in a timeline closely tied to the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z. This original anime marks a special project commemorating the 40th anniversary of the beloved franchise.

Expand Tweet

In a notable departure from the conventional release strategy, Toei Animation plans to unveil Dragon Ball Daima worldwide through web platforms simultaneously. This departure from the standard six-month waiting period for dubbed episodes signals a global celebration of the series, breaking with tradition and aiming for a unified fan experience.

Following the worldwide release in both subbed and dubbed formats in October 2024, speculation points towards a free-to-air TV premiere in January 2025. Fans eagerly anticipating further details can look forward to potential revelations during Jump Festa 2024 on December 16–17 or at Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024, scheduled for January 26–28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball Daima promises an engaging narrative set post the Majin Buu saga, as indicated by an intriguing teaser. The storyline revolves around a magician, possibly linked to Babidi, seeking Shenron's intervention to transform Goku and his allies into children.

This unexpected twist forces Goku to revert to his power pole, prompting a quest alongside Supreme Kai across various planets to thwart the magician's plans, leading to encounters with new allies and adversaries alike. As excitement builds for the October 2024 release, fans can anticipate more official information to be unveiled on January 28 during Battle Hour.