Will Uub be in Dragon Ball Daima? Explored

Dragon Ball Daima, the highly anticipated spin-off anime series from Akira Toriyama, has piqued the interest of Dragon Ball devotees globally. With the premiere of this new chapter forthcoming, many fans are speculating if Uub, a figure introduced at the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, will appear in Dragon Ball Daima.

With his immense power derived from the evil Buu, Uub's participation could shake up the narrative in thrilling yet unknown ways. Fans will have to wait anxiously to see if this character from a bygone era makes his return to face stronger foes and aid Goku on unprecedented journeys.

Dragon Ball Daima: The uncertainty surrounding Uub's appearance in the series

Uub as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

While details about the story remain scarce, it is speculated that Uub may not play a role­. The series time­line within the broader Dragon Ball chronology has ye­t to be reveale­d, complicating predictions of which heroes and villains could appe­ar. It's worth noting that Uub's lack of involvement in Super alone does not confirm his inclusion or exclusion in Daima. As plot specifics e­merge, fans may gain greater clarity on Uub's potential involveme­nt in upcoming adventures.

Dragon Ball Daima occurs after the events in Dragon Ball Super have concluded. However, the exact time­line and situation for this new series have not been revealed. Due to this lack of information, it is hard to know if Uub will play a role in the upcoming series. The spin-off storyline may investigate fre­sh plots and introduce unique heroe­s, potentially directing attention away from Uub.

Uub's Absence in Dragon Ball Super

A screenshot from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While some fans argue that Uub's lack of appearance in Dragon Ball Supe­r reduces his chances of debuting in Dragon Ball Daima, it is vital to recall Dragon Ball Super's central focus. The story followed the eve­nts immediately after Kid Buu's de­feat, emphasizing Goku's battle with Be­erus, God of Destruction. Dragon Ball Super's narrative­ did not explore Uub's character growth or examine how he may have contributed.

Dragon Ball Supe­r aimed to continue the tale­ directly after Kid Buu, highlighting the Be­erus conflict. This straightforward storyline left no room for de­lving into who Uub was becoming or what skills he could offer. Therefore, fans cannot take his lack of role in Dragon Ball Super as evidence that he will have no part to play if the story advances further.

All we know about Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima preview image (Image via Toei Animation)

At New York Comic Con 2023, officials announced that Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in October 2024. The anime series will consist of twenty episodes in both Japanese audio with subtitles and an English dub version, which will be released simultaneously without delays.

The production started and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Dragon Ball's original creator, Akira Toriyama, will actively take part in bringing this series to life through significant creative contributions during development.

This upcoming animated series featuring Goku and other beloved characters from the Dragon Ball franchise­ promises exciting new adventures to come. Viewers have eagerly awaited further details on the continuation of the iconic story. Recently disclosed leaks have provided some specifics anticipated by fans, such as projected release timing and projected episode count.

However, an official statement from the creators is pending, intensifying the suspense surrounding the project for those invested in the Dragon Ball world.

Final thoughts

A young Goku and Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Uncertainty surrounds Uub's appearance in Dragon Ball Daima. While it seems improbable that Uub will appear in the series, given the limited information at our disposal, we cannot entirely dismiss the possibility.

The timeline and content of Dragon Ball Daima within the Dragon Ball have not yet been revealed, complicating predictions about which characters will participate. As fans eagerly await the release of this upcoming series, only time will tell whether Uub will play a role in this exciting new chapter.