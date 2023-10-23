Dragon Ball DAIMA set up for greatness with this noticeable absence in the trailer

With the announcement of Dragon Ball DAIMA, fans have been left anticipating the plot of the upcoming original anime. While it is evident that the villain has wished the characters to be turned back to their younger bodies, it is yet to be seen why the new villain must have done it.

The teaser trailer showcased different characters in their younger forms. This included characters from Goku and Vegeta to Goten and Trunks. However, there was one character who was surprisingly absent from the teaser. The character was none other than Gohan. So, why was he absent from the Dragon Ball DAIMA teaser?

Does Gohan's absence in the Dragon Ball DAIMA teaser hint at something crucial?

While not much about the plot was revealed during Dragon Ball DAIMA's announcement, the teaser trailer gave major hints about the upcoming anime. The anime is set to see a magician, possibly connected to Babidi, wishing to Shenron to turn Goku and his friends into kids.

This wish saw characters like Vegeta, Piccolo, Bulma, Chichi, and even Hercule Satan being turned into a kid. Meanwhile, younger characters like Goten and Trunks were shown to have been turned into babies. However, the anime did not show any glimpses of Gohan.

Goku and Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball DAIMA (Image via Toei Animation)

Unlike other characters in the anime, Gohan should be a teenager, having only recently graduated high school. Thus, he should be a kid younger than Goku and older than Goten. Nevertheless, the anime did not show him, hinting at his special role in the movie.

Considering how Gohan, as a kid and teenager, was at his pinnacle, i.e., brimming with potential, many fans have a feeling that he will have a special role in the upcoming anime. Unlike Goku and Vegeta, Gohan was powerful as a child itself. Thus, there remains the possibility that despite being turned into a child, Gohan's strength may be far higher than other characters.

Goten and Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball DAIMA (Image via Toei Animation)

As per the letter by Akira Toriyama to fans, Goku is set to use his power pole to compensate for his lack of strength due to the transformation. Thus, there is a high chance that Gohan may also get affected by such a nerf, making him another insignificant character in the upcoming anime.

Hence, the theory about Gohan having an important role in the upcoming Dragon Ball DAIMA anime could be completely incorrect.

Chichi and Bulma as seen in Dragon Ball DAIMA (Image via Toei Animation)

However, considering that the anime will be released in Fall 2024, there is still a lot of time before the anime gets released. Thus, the series will likely release some teasers or trailers featuring Gohan in his younger form.

With that, fans may get an idea of what we can expect from him. It may also reveal how teenage characters will look after being turned into a child, one another character set to be Videl. This is especially important because, as the trailer shows, not every person has been turned into children, only Goku and his friends. Hence, the effects of the wish are yet to be seen.

