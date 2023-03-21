Dragon Ball OST composer is now a Texas Senator with a surreal story

Fans of Dragon Ball will be happy to hear that Nathan M. Johnson, who composed the OST for the show, is now a senator from Texas. Nathan is well-known among anime fans for composing musical themes for the English dubs of several Dragon Ball Z films released by Funimation, including World's Strongest, Tree of Might, and others.

Johnson not only created the soundtrack for Dragon Ball in English but also for Shinchan, B't X, and several other popular shows. In 2018, Johnson successfully campaigned as the Democratic candidate for Texas' 16th Senate District, and on November 6, 2018, Johnson was elected.

How Nathan M. Johnson went from composing the musical score for Dragon Ball to representing Texas in the Senate

KF Thank You Takahashi @KFTragic Reminder that the guy who composed Gogeta’s theme in Movie 12, Nathan Johnson, is currently a Texas Senator. Reminder that the guy who composed Gogeta’s theme in Movie 12, Nathan Johnson, is currently a Texas Senator. https://t.co/kp91KlP0IJ

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, a user by the name of @KFTragic posted a picture of Nathan M. Johnson, reminding everyone that he is now a Texas Senator, although he was the composer of the Dragon Ball OST in the past. Natham has not only composed scores for the above-mentioned Funanimation dubbed Dragon Ball series but also for episodes 1-67 of Dragon Ball Z and movies 12–13. As of now, the tweet has garnered over 27.4K likes.

In his early years, Nathan M. Johnson was deeply invested in creating music, especially on the piano. After earning a legal degree, he divided his time between creating music and working as a lawyer. Johnson ultimately left his job to concentrate on his music career, before running into Robert Cocanaugher, a Funimation co-founder and CEO, who also happened to be the owner of a home Nathan was trying to rent.

Johnson casually stated to Cocanaugher that he wanted to put a piano inside and compose music that wouldn't disturb the neighbors. Eventually, Cocanaugher and Barry Watson set up a meeting with Nathan to discuss developing a new score for the final four movies as well as the Ultimate Uncut Special Edition redub of episodes from 1 to 67.

A Still from Fusion Reborn Movie (Image via Toei Company)

Nathan was chosen to be the composer for Dragon Ball Z: The Ultimate Uncut Edition even though he didn't know anything about the show. While he was up for the job, he did not understand the anime series at first, and watched every episode of the series and became familiar with it. Robert and Barry also had important parts to play as they recognized Nathan's untapped talent and helped him with the popular scores.

Nathan, however, took a different path later on. In 2018, he ran as a Democrat against Republican Don Huffines and won the election. With 54% of the vote, Johnson became the first Democrat to represent the district in almost three decades.

Fans of the series will be happy to know that even after winning the election, Nathan has not removed information about his past as an OST composer from his personal biodata.

Fans of the series flood social media platform

Some fans across social media were the first to hear the news about Nathan, spamming Twitter with their reactions. Fans were in awe of Nathan because of the wonderful work he has done over the years. Some appeared surprised by the news, while others applauded his efforts.

DrawnBorn(Jp) @DrawnBorn



Cool! @KFTragic So he's the one responsible for making one of the most badass soundtracks for Movie 12 that I've ever heard in my childhood?Cool! @KFTragic So he's the one responsible for making one of the most badass soundtracks for Movie 12 that I've ever heard in my childhood?Cool! 😊

PapaHRF @Papahrf @KFTragic This is my favorite political news ever @KFTragic This is my favorite political news ever

Daiquiri @Da1qu1r1 @KFTragic Well then he’s the greatest of all time then. @KFTragic Well then he’s the greatest of all time then.

Fans of the series were hopeful for the remake of DB as there were rumors of the same, but the studio has not released any official news about it. However, the second season of Dragon Ball Super is anticipated to come out this year. Until then, fans will have to sit tight and catch up on the previous seasons.

