Dragon Ball remake plea sends fans into a frenzy

Dragon Ball is a beloved franchise with some of the most iconic characters that anime fans know and love. Characters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza have become an integral part of anime history and hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Both the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) have impacted the shonen genre immensely. Popular anime such as Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece have all taken inspiration from this Akira Toriyama magnum opus.

Recently, news of Chikashi Kubota being interested in working on a Dragon Ball remake has gained a lot of traction on Twitter. While fans are excited about the prospect of the series getting a remake with modern animation and better pacing, they also have their qualms about the same.

Chikashi Kubota's interest in remaking Dragon Ball has fans hyped on Twitter

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



(via Chikashi Kubota is interested in working on a Dragon Ball remake if Toei ever decides to do one. He has also told Norihiro Hayashida about this.(via @nimation | Japan Expo Sud 2023) Chikashi Kubota is interested in working on a Dragon Ball remake if Toei ever decides to do one. He has also told Norihiro Hayashida about this.(via @nimation | Japan Expo Sud 2023) https://t.co/N2YjMp5GOL

Chikashi Kubota is the animation director of DBS: Super Hero (2022). His illustrations of characters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Cell have gone viral on Twitter, with fans praising his unique style.

Recently, Kubota has also expressed his interest in working on a Dragon Ball remake. He has spoken about his interest to Norihiro Hayashida, who is known for working on movies such as DBS: Broly (2018), DBZ: Resurrection "F" (2015) and DBS: Super Hero (2022).

Chikashi Kubota's interest has sparked a ray of hope among fans who have been asking for a reboot of the franchise for a long time. Characters such as Vegeta and Cell will look slick in the modern style of animation.

A reboot could also help with the major pacing issues that DBZ faces, where even simple fight sequences are dragged on for multiple episodes.

Yotu Azo @AzoYotu @DBSChronicles @nimation That would be heat if the remake was on that lvl of animation or as brolys but i would like if the existing manga arcs be adapted first or dbs finishes its story @DBSChronicles @nimation That would be heat if the remake was on that lvl of animation or as brolys but i would like if the existing manga arcs be adapted first or dbs finishes its story

A remake by Kubota will give fans a new perspective on iconic scenes from the series. These include Super Saiyan Vegeta fighting against Cell, Gohan going Super Saiyan 2, and Goku sending Gohan his power from beyond the grave. With better pacing and modern animation, DBZ arcs can be repackaged successfully for a new generation of fans to enjoy.

Fans on Twitter, however, aren't very optimistic about the prospect of getting a series remake. Seeing how Toei Animation still hasn't announced a new Dragon Ball anime series, fans have become less than optimistic about the studio's commitment to the franchise and its fans.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their emotions after hearing about Kubota's interest in working on a remake.

ㄴCollinㄱ @Infinite_Aero @DBSChronicles @nimation Me knowing toei will do absolutely nothing with this great piece of Information. @DBSChronicles @nimation Me knowing toei will do absolutely nothing with this great piece of Information. https://t.co/raLPsJ9HfZ

R.I.P Long Live L'A @lilskrappa365 @DBSChronicles



The animation we should have gotten for Dragon Ball Z Kai



I wouldn’t mind that while waiting for the adaptation of the last 2 super arcs @nimation That might be kinda lit thoThe animation we should have gotten for Dragon Ball Z KaiI wouldn’t mind that while waiting for the adaptation of the last 2 super arcs @DBSChronicles @nimation That might be kinda lit tho The animation we should have gotten for Dragon Ball Z Kai I wouldn’t mind that while waiting for the adaptation of the last 2 super arcs

Brian Rodriguez @Codeninja676 @DBSChronicles @nimation I would love a well done remake that follows the manga 100% and cuts out every single piece of unnecessary standing around shouting and charging while looking like either the DBS Superhero movie or the DBS Broly movie. @DBSChronicles @nimation I would love a well done remake that follows the manga 100% and cuts out every single piece of unnecessary standing around shouting and charging while looking like either the DBS Superhero movie or the DBS Broly movie.

BruHEEZ @BruHEEZ @DBSChronicles



But they need to ditch the near endless weekly model and go seasonal. Try their best to keep consistent quality and not run their animators into the ground. @nimation That’s cool with me.But they need to ditch the near endless weekly model and go seasonal. Try their best to keep consistent quality and not run their animators into the ground. @DBSChronicles @nimation That’s cool with me. But they need to ditch the near endless weekly model and go seasonal. Try their best to keep consistent quality and not run their animators into the ground.

✪・ GOKU ・✪ @CainClan2 @DBSChronicles @nimation One big anime remake simply called “Dragon Ball” starting from the Dragon Balls Saga and ending with the EoZ Saga - maybe an accurate version that lines up with Dragon Ball Super, and God tier animation? would make DB respected as the anime king again for a newer generation. @DBSChronicles @nimation One big anime remake simply called “Dragon Ball” starting from the Dragon Balls Saga and ending with the EoZ Saga - maybe an accurate version that lines up with Dragon Ball Super, and God tier animation? would make DB respected as the anime king again for a newer generation.

The tweets above show how divisive the topic of the remake currently is as how everyone has a different opinion on the topic. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Kubota manages to convince Toei Animation to go through with his idea of a grand remake featuring iconic characters and arcs.

News about Dragon Ball Super season 2

Fan made cover art featuring Goku and Vegeta (Image via Twitter)

As of yet, there has been no announcement of an official release date, however, there is heavy speculation that the anime will have a late 2023 release. Toei Animation released DBS: Super Hero in 2022 but there was no confirmation on their part about the release of new episodes following the movie.

Thus, fans might have to sit tight for confirmation regarding season 2 of the series. While many believe season 2 is in the production pipeline, the silence from Toei does not bode well with a lot of fans.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the franchise and whether Toei goes with Kubota's idea of a remake or releases season 2 of Dragon Ball Super.

