Dragon Ball voice actor Shozo Iizuka passes away at 89 due to a heart attack

The Dragon Ball fandom is shattered by the news of Shozo Iizuka's demise. The iconic voice actor, best known for his roles as Nappa and Android 8 in the Dragon Ball franchise, passed away at the age of 89 due to a heart attack on February 28, 2023.

Shozo Iizuka's fans are reminiscing about his work on social media. The characters such as the Baraggan from Bleach, Ryu Jose from Power Rangers became famous due to his excellent performance and immense talent.

Dragon Ball voice actor Shozo Iizuka’s dies due to heart failure

Shozo Iizuka was born in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23, 1933. He began his career in voice acting in the 1970s. Over the years, he became one of the most respected and sought-after voice actors in the industry, lending his voice to dozens of anime series, video games, and other productions. He was the voice actor behind the antagonist of Dragon Ball, Nappa, and also the Android 8/Eighter.

His role in the Dragon Ball franchise made Iizuka a household name. As Nappa, the towering and fearsome henchman of Dragon Ball's main villain, Iizuka's powerful vocal acting helped establish the character as one of the show's most iconic and memorable villains.

Dr. Gero’s notorious creation of Android 8, which goes by the name Eighter, was also voiced by Iizuka. The Eighter/Android 8 was supposed to serve the Red Ribbon Army, but due to a flaw in his creation, he became a gentle and compassionate character who became a valuable ally to the show's heroes. Iizuka's role as the Eighter was different from the villains he usually played, but it wasn't any less powerful. It showed how versatile and skilled he was as an actor.

Other than Dragon Ball, Shozo Iizuka performed as a voice actor in many popular animes. He was the voice actor behind Ryu Kaioh in Baki, the Demon King in The Seven Deadly Sins, Thrym in Sword Art Online, and many more.

News of Iizuka's passing has sent shockwaves through the anime community, with members expressing their sadness and paying tribute to the legendary performer. Many have taken to social media to share their favorite moments from Iizuka's long and illustrious career, with his performances as Nappa and Android 8 standing out as highlights for many.

While the anime community mourns the loss of one of its greatest talents, Shozo Iizuka's legacy as a masterful voice actor will live on through the many characters he brought to life over the years. His work will be remembered for years to come, and anime fans all over the world will continue to be inspired and entertained by his spirit.

