'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' voice actors share their stories at Crunchyroll Expo 2022

Dragon Ball fans seem quite excited as they are inching closer to the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. However, the fanbase also has other reasons to be excited since the English voice actors of the movie were guests at the Crunchyroll Expo 2022, answering some of the questions that fans had. Lauren Moore was the host of the panel, which featured three of the main voice actors for the movie, Kyle Hebert, Zeno Robinson, and Aleks Le.

The non-canon Dragon Ball Super film, which has already made its debut in Japan, seems to be a big hit. The movie will also be released in North America sometime around August 19, 2022. Indian fans are also excited as major cities will be screening this film from August 26, 2022.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' English voice actors recall recording session moments

This particular panel, at the Crunchyroll Expo 2022, was hosted by Lauren Moore. For an interesting Q&A with fans of Dragon Ball, Moore invited the voice actors for Adult Gohan (Kyle Hebert), Gamma #1 (Zeno Robinson), and Gamma #2 (Aleks Le).

In such spaces, fans often ask voice actors to reveal sensitive information, and this was the reason why Kyle Hebert was seen wearing a shirt that said, ”Don’t ask me, I signed an NDA”. The interaction between the fans of the series and the voice actors turned out to be interesting as the latter revealed certain bits of information that fans seemed to have enjoyed.

The voice actors for Gamma #1 and Gamma #2 recorded some of their lines in the same booth. However, this isn’t common practice in anime dubbing, and Aleks shared why he entered the booth with Zeno Robinson. He tagged along with Zeno Robinson even though his recording session was scheduled a few hours after Robinson’s. His reason for doing this was simply because he didn’t have a ride. On the day of recording, the ADR director of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Chris Sabat, offered Aleks the opportunity to record alongside Zeno.

He took that opportunity and went into the recording booth. If we look at the villains in the Japanese dubbing, both the voice actors have distinct and unique voices, whereas Aleks and Zeno have similar sounding voices. So, the voice actors took the opportunity and pushed the other to sound different. The two seemed to have great chemistry when they were in the recording booth for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. During their time on the panel, they also revealed how they grew up listening to Hebert's voice acting for the series.

They shared a heartwarming moment, and Kyle even joked about having to narrate his childhood to Aleks and Zeno. This was because Kyle was one of the earlier narrators for the Dragon Ball series. Kyle also reflected on his love for the series, for the character he portrayed, and expressed his excitement for being able to work on this title. He was quite thankful and mentioned that he was happy to be a part of this journey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das