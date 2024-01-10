Eiichiro Oda's Monsters anime reveals release date and runtime

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 saw the Monsters anime, an adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s one-shot manga of the same name have its runtime and release date announced. The latest news confirms, as many had suspected, that the Monsters anime will just be one 25-minute episode long. The anime is also allegedly scheduled to be released on Netflix globally on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

While this would normally be exciting news, many fans are seemingly disappointed due to not understanding what the original manga was fully. Those who were familiar with the source material for the Monsters anime, however, seem not just content but even extremely pleased with the confirmation of it being a single 25-minute episode.

In any case, the coming production now has officially confirmed release information, which comes from the Netflix platform’s listing of the Monsters anime for availability. While unspecified, the Jan. 21 release date is likely based on the Pacific Standard Time zone, rather than the Japanese Standard Time zone as most traditional anime releases are.

Monsters anime seemingly disappoints fans with 25-minute adaptation despite being based on a one-shot

The original one-shot manga which the Monsters anime is based on was first made by Oda prior to the creation of the One Piece series. While originally separate from the world of Oda’s flagship series, Shimotsuki Ryuma’s introduction in the series’ Thriller Bark arc officially canonized the one-shot into the world of One Piece. Ryuma has since been continuously canonized throughout the series, especially during the recently concluded Wano arc.

The adaptation of the one-shot manga seems to be taking this canonization a step further with some key changes which are already apparent from previously released promotional material. For example, in the original one-shot manga, Ryuma lacks the Black Blade he’s seen with in the One Piece series. However, in the anime adaptation of the one-shot, Ryuma will be given the Black Blade he is seen with during the Thriller Bark arc.

While the news is exciting, some fans are seemingly disappointed by the apparent confirmation of the anime being a single 25-minute episode. More likely than not, this disappointment stems from confusion on what the Monsters anime is adapting. Given the source material’s one-shot status, it was unlikely to ever be longer than one episode. While those familiar with the source material knew this, it seems those who weren’t are now saddened.

The original one-shot manga was published in Shueisha’s 1994 Shonen Jump Autumn Special, and was later reprinted in 1998 as part of a compilation of Oda’s pre-One Piece stories. The anime adaptation was officially announced by E&H Production during the One Piece Day 2023 event in Japan.

