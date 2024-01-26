Eren's voice actor celebrates Attack Fes with the most Iconic Attack on Titan pose of all time

Friday, January 26, 2024 saw Attack on Titan character Eren Yeager’s Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji celebrate the coming 10th anniversary of the anime series in a very unique way. Kaji shared his celebration via his personal Twitter account, which saw him standing by the sea and pointing out across it in the way Eren Yeager once did in the series’ season 3 finale.

The Attack on Titan voice actor’s post is celebrating the Attack Fes event this weekend, which will be an in-person event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the anime series’ premiere. The two-day event will take place on Saturday, January 27, and Sunday, January 28, 2024 at the K Arena Yokohama venue in Yokohama, Japan.

The Attack Fes event will see various guests present over the two day runtime, including Attack on Titan cast members, artists who have performed songs for the anime series, and more. The event will also feature unique apparel and other goods inspired by the series, which can be obtained via acquiring an “electronic numbered ticket” via the LINE app in advance.

Attack on Titan anime’s 10th anniversary celebration set to feature concerts, talk shows with cast, and more

The anime’s anniversary celebration is split up into two days of events, with Saturday being dubbed “Attack on Titan the Live” and Sunday the “Attack Sound Experience Final.” Based on the guests announced as present for each day, Saturday seems to be more focused on live concerts from artists who’ve performed songs for the anime series. Sunday instead seems to be focused on the series’ expansive cast being in attendance.

Saturday’s artists include Linked Horizon, Yoko Hikasa, cinema staff, Shisnei Kamattechan, Yuko Ando, SiM, and Higuchiai. Voice actors and actresses present include Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue. Both first and second days’ events will be emceed by Chiaki Matsuzawa.

Sunday’s artists include Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO. “Vocal guests” include Eliana, Laco (EOW), mpi, SennaRin, cumi (BINJU), and Hannah Grace. Cast member guests include Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue, Hiro Shimono, Kisho Taniyama, Shiori Mikami, Yuu Kobayashi, Hiroshi Kamiya, Daisuke Ono, Romi Park, Yu Shimamura, Tomohisa Hashizume, Natsuki Hanae, Ayane Sakura, and Manami Numakura.

Doors will open for Saturday’s events at 16:00 (4PM) Japanese Standard Time, and will start at 17:30 (5:30PM). Sunday’s events will see doors open at 15:30 (3:30PM) JST, with the event starting at 17:00 (5PM). A premium ticket will cost 23,000 yen (roughly $155 USD), and a regular ticket will cost 13,000 yen (roughly $88 USD).

While apparel and other merchandise will be gated behind the aforementioned electronic ticketing system, DVDs, Blu Rays, and CDs will be available for purchase without this system. Fans will also receive up to five posters of their choice for each 3,000 yen spent at the Blu Ray, DVD, and CD corner.

