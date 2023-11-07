Fan-made Berserk anime will surpass 2016 series in every way

Recently, the online animation group Studio Eclypse announced that its team has begun their pre-production process on a fan-made Berserk anime adaptation of the original manga. The team has previously said that their adaptation will not include the Golden Age arc from author and illustrator Kentaro Miura’s manga. However, they had said that it would focus on the Black Swordsman arc instead.

The team has previously said that their Berserk anime series will include an “adaptation of the stories that have been neglected of this medium.” While unconfirmed, this seems to be a dig at the 2016 television anime adaptation of Miura’s manga series. The series didn’t necessarily neglect to adapt the canonical arc but did release what fans said was a subpar production.

In any case, the team at Studio Eclypse seems to be intent on correcting the 2016 anime’s mistakes, starting with promising their adaptation to be a fully 2D one rather than 3D CGI. Among many other aspects of its production, the 106 series drew heavy criticism for choosing a 3D CGI art style in its production process.

Fan-made Berserk anime is the most promising 21st-century adaptation of Miura’s manga yet

Unfortunately, the most significant current promotional material for the fan-made Berserk anime is a short 30-second teaser video, which offers a brief look at a combat scene. A shot of Casca, a fan-favorite character from the series, can be seen in its opening moments before shifting to a focus on protagonist Guts fighting. These scenes are interspersed with shots of the infamous Crimson Behelit from the series.

The trailer also features a preview of the song Omens by Zach Jackson of Depths of Aetherium, which is part of the original soundtrack featured in the project. The studio announced the English voice actors and staff for the project as well and emphasized that the series will be voiced in Japanese as well as English.

Arguably the most exciting aspect of Eclypse’s Berserk anime is their promise that there “won’t be any censoring or toned down scenes” in the project. This will necessitate a tour de force of talent amongst production staff in order to effectively bring the late Miura’s iconic artwork to life. With even big-budget animation studios having struggled in this task in the past, Studio Eclypse certainly has a difficult path ahead of them.

Kentaro Miura passed away on May 6, 2021, due to an acute aortic dissection at the age of 54. His manga went on hiatus for over a year after his passing, until his childhood friend and fellow mangaka Kouji Mori took over its production.

This return was announced in Young Animal’s June 2022 issue. Mori now oversees the production of the work at Studio Gaga, which was Miura’s own studio full of his assistants who worked on the series under him.

