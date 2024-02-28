Fate/Apocrypha manga ends serialization with final chapter in March

Monday, February 26, 2024 saw the Kadokawa’s Comp Ace magazine reveal that illustrator Akira Ishida and author Yuichiro Higashide’s Fate/Apocrypha manga adaptation will end with its next issue. The manga version served as an adaptation of the original light novel series from Higashide and illustrator Ototsugu Konoe, which ran from December 2012 to December 2014.

The Fate/Apocrypha manga adaptation originally launched in the Comp Ace magazine in June 2016, and most recently shipped its 15th compilation volume on October 26, 2023 in Japan. At the time of this article’s writing, none of the manga’s 15 currently released volumes have been officially translated into and released in English.

The Fate/Apocrypha manga and the original light novel series serve as one of many entries into Type-Moon’s overarching Fate franchise, which includes visual novels, light novels, anime series, and more. The franchise originally began with the release of the Fate/stay night visual novel game in Japan in January 2004.

Fate/Apocrypha manga ends with no tease of what’s next for the franchise

As mentioned above, the Fate/Apocrypha manga is one of many entries into the overarching Fate franchise from Type-Moon. However, it seems that the Apocrypha manga will end rather unceremoniously with no tease of what’s next for the franchise overall, or the author and illustrator of the manga adaptation.

The television anime adaptation of Higashide and Type-Moon’s original Apocrypha light novels premiered on Japanese television and Netflix in July 2017. The series aired for 25 episodes and one recap episode, for 26 total installments. The first 12 episodes debuted on Netflix in the United States and Canada with multiple language options in November 2017.

The series debuted on Netflix in all other territories outside of Japan, the United States, and Canada in December of 2017. The second half of the series debuted in the United States in February 2018. The series served as a full adaptation of Higahside’s original light novels, meaning additional seasons and episodes are unlikely to come as of this article’s writing.

The Apocrypha series originally began as a short story published in the Type-Moon Ace magazine in 2011, with illustrations by Konoe in this precursor version as well. The series was then serialized into four total volumes which ended in 2014, as mentioned above. There currently seem to be no plans to continue the series in any way, shape, or form as of this article’s writing.

Higashide has previously written the script for the Tokunana anime, the Special 7: Special Crime Investigation Unit anime, and several others. Higashide has also penned the Date A Live Fragment: Date a Bullet light novel, which was then adapted into two movies in 2020.

