Fate/Strange Fake anime confirms release date with a new teaser

When it was first revealed that an anime version of Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn would be released on September 24, 2022, the news created quite a stir online. The TV special was originally scheduled to debut on December 31, 2022, as part of the annual Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special, but it was later postponed because of production issues.

However, a teaser for the upcoming Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn has now officially announced the TV special release date as July 2, 2023. The release of the teaser video by the production company delighted fans of the Fate series. The anime Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn is based on the light novel series Fate/Strange Fake, written by Ryohgo Narita and illustrated by Shidzuki Morii.

The TV special Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn will premiere on various Japanese networks on July 2, 2023

On June 27, 2023, the official teaser video for the Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn anime was released. The TV special Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn will have its world premiere on July 1, 2023, at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

Following that, the one-hour-long TV special anime will premiere in Japan on TOKYO MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, ABEMA, and Nico Nico on July 2, 2023, at 7 pm JST. The TV special marks the debut of the first Type-Moon anime to have a concurrent dub release.

The 20-second official teaser for Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn focused primarily on the Assassin, played by Lynn, and Jester Karture, the Assassin's Master, was also shown in the teaser. The teaser also provided a sneak preview of the fierce and thrilling battles that will be featured in the television special.

As the teaser offered a look at the intriguing content, it also played the theme song, FAKEit by Sawano Hiroyuki and Laco. However, this isn't the first time Sawano Hiroyuki and Laco have collaborated on a project.

While Sawano Hiroyuki is known for his work in Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Blue Exorcist, Guilty Crown, and Kill la Kill, Laco is known for Zero Eclipse of Attack on Titan season 3 and for working with Sawano Hiroyuki in Attack on Titan season 3 for Before Lights Out.

Furthermore, the cast of the TV special includes Kana Hanazawa as Ayaka Sajo, who is known for voicing Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer, Yuki Ono as Sabre, who voices Taiga Kagami in Kuroko's Basketball, and Kenyuu Horiuchi as Berserker, who has brought to life Pain and Yahiko in Naruto: Shippuden. Other cast members include Tatsumaru Tachibana, Sumire Morohoshi, and Tomokazu Seki.

Fans respond enthusiastically to the news

As soon as the trailer for the upcoming TV special was released, fans of the series began to share it with much enthusiasm, creating waves online. Further, with less than a week until the release of the TV special, fans of the Fate series can't contain their excitement for the anime. As the trailer appears to have good animation, several users are pleased with the production.

With that, the TV anime special is ready to create quite the stir when it premieres, especially with A-1 Pictures serving as its studio. Additionally, the trailer has further elevated fan expectations, who believe that the anime will have superb animation.

