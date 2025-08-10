Gege Akutami gives One Piece's Gorosei the Jujutsu Kaisen touch

In a surprising creative crossover, Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami recreated the infamous Gorosei of One Piece in the art style of his otherworldly battle saga. Readers discovered the homage on social media as it features the Five Elders depicted as trading card-esque paintings that blend Akutami’s art style with the iconic designs of the individual characters as drawn by Eiichiro Oda.Two of Weekly Shonen Jump’s most popular contemporary writers admire each other’s work, as seen in the piece. Melding Jujutsu Kaisen’s darker, more occult visual flair, like its curse energy system and otherworldly themes, Akutami’s version of the Gorosei remains ominous.One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen collide in a stunning card game crossoverThe newly revealed cards highlight each Gorosei member in Akutami’s raw, dynamic style, evoking the same chaotic energy found in the cursed battles of Jujutsu Kaisen. Notably, the cards carry a 5000 power rating and have already been hailed by fans as some of the most visually compelling entries in the One Piece Card Game to date.Also read: This small easter egg in the new Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trailer perfectly foreshadows one Hashira's fateAccording to the post, the art showcases Saint Jaygarcia, Saturn, and the other Elders in their awakened beast forms, merging the lore-rich characters from One Piece with Akutami's horror stylings. The bold brushwork and rich color schemes also echo the climactic visual moments from Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc, bearing the artist's distinct signature.Fan response cements Akutami’s reputation as a cross-franchise visionaryLin ⁷🪿 @samolinlin_LINK@Go_Jover Wow they really do looked like cursed spirits this wayThe social media response to the post has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans complimenting it. The fact that the two series share topics makes Akutami's contribution especially significant, even though this is not the first time a well-known mangaka has contributed their artistic abilities to another property.&quot;Amazing what two manga artists can make,&quot; praised one fan.&quot;Everybody knows Gege is the goat,&quot; praised another fan.'Gege without getting rushed is a different species of human man this is beautiful art,&quot; said one fan.&quot;Pretty much curses. Gege was actually a good choice for this art,&quot; said another fan.Large-scale conflicts, political intrigue, and sinister myths are all explored in One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, which makes this creative crossover feel incredibly smooth.Also read: This Hunter x Hunter fight against Meruem's Royal Guards was a suicide mission from the beginning (&amp; that increased the stakes of it all)Fans are looking forward to more potential crossovers between the world-building of One Piece and the hype of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, no other details have been shared on the potential for additional cards or any other type of collaboration. At this point, these limited-run cards, this one-of-a-kind visual mash-up between two powerhouses in anime, have already become extremely popular collectibles.Also readDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy movie was confirmed even before season 3 (and this latest detail proves it)Legendary Pokémon voice actor Carter Cathcart passes away at 71Record of Ragnarok season 3 official trailer reveals December 2025 premiere