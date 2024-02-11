Gintama: Courtesan of a Nation Arc to release an Anime film in 2024

On February 11, 2024, the official X account of Gintama movie announced the theatrical airing of Gintama: Courtesan of a Nation arc as a movie. The movie will be a compilation of 5 episodes that aired during Gintama' Enchousen (Gintama season 3). It will be released in June 2024 with no specific date announced.

The movie screening announcement was made alongside the announcement of the airing of Gintama SOUND ULTRA SOUL! '24, the live performance play in this series. The play aired on February 11, 2024, and featured most of the original voice actors from the series, like Sugita Tomokazu (Gintoki), Rei Kugimiya (Kagura), Sakaguchi Daisuke (Shimura), and many others.

The Gintama: Courtesan of a Nation arc compilation movie will comprise episodes 257-261 of the original Gintama series. The episode aired in the prequel series of Gintama' Enchousen (Gintama season 3) comprising 13 episodes. The compilation movie will air in June 2024, with further details to be announced.

Gintama: Courtesan of a Nation arc is the 47th arc of the series and introduces some main characters to the series. Tokugawa Sada Sada and Rotten Maizu are introduced as the main antagonists during this arc.

A recurring antagonist, Oboro, is also introduced during this arc, and the highlight of this arc is his fight with the protagonist, Gintoki. Gintama: Courtesan of a Nation arc reveals Gintoki's past and his relationship with his teacher Shouyou.

The story of Gintama: Courtesan of a Nation arc follows Gintoki meeting Suzuran, who offers her gratitude to him for saving Yoshiwara. Despite her old age, Gintoki soon learns that Suzuran is still working as a courtesan, as she is waiting for someone who looks like Gintoki.

The arc progresses as Gintoki and his friends agree to help Suzuran find that man. They enter a heavily guarded palace for this purpose, where they meet some old friends and enemies as the situation gets more complicated.

What is Gintama about?

Gintoki as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Gintama is an action-comedy anime series that takes place in the early Edo period of Japanese history. The story follows Sakata Gintoki, a silver-haired adult founder of Yorozuya, a small business centered around odd jobs.

Gintoki is accompanied by Kagura, a girl with superhuman strength, Shimura Shinpachi, a boy learning to be a samurai, and Sadaharu, the colossal pet dog of Gintoki. Gintoki's everyday life is filled with solving odd jobs and offending people with his samurai attire, as this attire was banned during the Edo period.

Another theatrical edit of the Gintama series was announced in September 2023, which covered the Thorny Arc (episodes 244-247). This compilation movie aired on November 9, 2023.