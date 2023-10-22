Given anime’s sequel film confirms release date with a new visual

The official website of the Given anime’s two-part film delivered exciting news to fans on Friday, October 20, 2023, by revealing the long-awaited release date of the new installment. Part 1 of the film is set to premiere on January 27, 2024, much to the delight of fans who can look forward to an early release in the upcoming season.

Accompanying this announcement is a unique key visual, which showcases Shizusumi Yagi and Hiiragi Kashima, two significant characters in the series, surrounded by musical instruments. This visual provides a glimpse into what fans can anticipate in the upcoming film, raising excitement and anticipation for the next chapter in the world of Given.

Given anime’s sequel film to adapt the sixth and the seventh volumes of the manga

The film’s title, Given: Hiragi Mix, gives a clear indication that it will explore the events covered in volumes 6 and 7 of Natsuki Kizu’s original manga series. These particular volumes are notable for placing a significant spotlight on Hiiragi Kashima, who plays a crucial role as the childhood friend of the series’ protagonist, Mafuyu Satou.

The choice to adapt these specific volumes promises a deeper exploration of the characters and their bonds, offering fans a chance to delve into the backstory and dynamics that contribute to the rich narrative of the series.

A brief synopsis by SuBLime imprint of Viz Media on volumes 6 and 7 that will have fans look forward to a compelling story that delves into the complexities of friendship and music:

Now that Given has an offer to record their debut album, each of the band’s members must decide whether to get serious about trying to go pro. Though Ritsuka doesn’t have a single doubt in his mind, Mafuyu isn’t ready to commit. Frustrated by Mafuyu’s indecisiveness, Ritsuka shifts his focus to playing in the band of his formal rival Hiragi, but Hiragi is having his own troubles with bandmate Shizusumi.

See here for the complete list of all the characters and their cast members for the two-part sequel film:

Haruki Nakayama - Masatomo Nakazawa (Kenji Futakuchi in Haikyuu!!)

Mafuyu Satou - Shougo Yano (Lu Bu in Record of Ragnarok)

Akihiko Kaji - Takuya Eguchi (Hachiman Hikigaya in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Ritsuka Uenoyama - Yuuma Uchida (Kyou Souma in Fruits Basket)

Hiiragi Kashima - Fumiya Imai (Akito Shinonome in Petit seka)

Shizusumi Yagi - Taito Ban (Amane Fujiyama in The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten)

More details on the upcoming film will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more Given anime and manga updates as 2023 continues.

