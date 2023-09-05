Given anime film announces new information for the sequel

Natsuki Kizu's heartwarming manga series, Given, is set to receive a two-part sequel film. The official website for the sequel anime film, based on the manga, announced earlier this week that the highly anticipated film will be split into two parts, promising a deeper and more engaging narrative.

In addition to this announcement, they have also released a retrospective trailer that provides a glimpse into this musical series, which tells the tale of Mafuyu and Ritsuka's journey of self-discovery and love through the power of music.

The official website for the sequel anime film of Natsuki Kizu's Given manga series has unveiled an exciting video, along with Aniplex Channel. The video takes fans on a trip down memory lane by showcasing a small recap of the story so far.

The video release coincides with the announcement that the highly anticipated sequel to this beloved series will be divided into two parts, promising a deeper and more immersive narrative experience.

Given encompasses a multi-dimensional narrative set against the backdrop of music, love, and self-discovery. The story revolves around Mafuyu Sato, a high school student with an unexpectedly enchanting voice, who crosses paths with Ritsuka Uenoyama.

Ritsuka, a young man who had lost his passion for music, rediscovers his love for it when he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. This chance encounter sets in motion a transformative journey that resonates deeply with fans.

The TV anime adaptation of Given marked a historic moment as the first boys-love (BL) manga to air on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. This groundbreaking series garnered a devoted global following, with Crunchyroll providing simultaneous streaming of the anime as it aired.

The musical series' universe expanded even further with the release of an original anime disc (OVA) and a live-action adaptation of the series that made its debut on Fuji TV's FOD (Fuji TV On Demand) streaming service in July 2021.

Now, with the announcement of the sequel anime film being split into two parts, the anticipation among fans has reached new heights. The decision to divide the film suggests that the creators are eager to delve even deeper into the characters' stories and provide a more immersive experience for the audience.

Furthermore, the website has confirmed that advance tickets for the sequel film can be purchased at the Animate Girls' Festival 2023 (AGF2023) on November 3 and 4, taking place at Ikebukuro Sunshine City.

Specifics about the film's release and additional information will be disclosed at a later date. Meanwhile, fans can catch the Given TV series during its Sunday re-broadcasts, airing at 9:30 pm on TOKYO MX and 10:30 pm on BS11.

