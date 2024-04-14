Godzilla X Kong invades Jujutsu Kaisen for official promotion

Jujutsu Kaisen has managed to become one of the most popular and sought-after anime on the planet ever since its debut in 2020. Season 2 delivered many moments like Gojo vs. Disaster curses, along with Sukuna vs. Mahoraga, which ended up being hailed as masterpieces. However, the one moment that everyone unanimously celebrated was Todo's entry into the Shibuya battlefield. There, he managed to revitalize Yuji's morale while landing a black flash on Mahito.

Despite this series becoming a sensation, being referenced in numerous other media, and collaborating with games like Fortnite, it has recently been referenced by the Godzilla X Kong official Twitter account via art featuring Skar King as Mahito, Godzilla as Todo, and Kong as Yuji.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen gets referenced by Godzilla X Kong official account

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen had dominated the anime fandom in popularity ever since its debut and gave rise to many collaborations. Now it has received another proof of its popularity as a Godzilla x Kong artwork recreated an iconic scene from the anime.

Although season 2 concluded in late 2023, it remained one of the most viral anime during that season, consistently breaking records or trending with every episode release.

One such moment occurred in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 when Mahito, Todo, and Yuji faced off after each unleashing a black flash to push their limits and reach their potential at 120%. This moment later became a fan favorite and referenced moment from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Mahito, Todo and Yuji as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The official Twitter account of Godzilla x Kong recently shared an incredible artwork. It depicted three major characters from the newly released movie, Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, each highlighted in individual colors.

The stunning art of Godzilla, Kong, and the Skar King bears a striking resemblance to an iconic scene from season 2 of this anime. The well-known scene features Yuji, Todo, and Mahito in a similar fashion, each showcasing their fighting stance.

Aoi Todo as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The scene with Yuji, Todo, and Mahito holds immense importance and iconic status. It sets the stage for the two-vs-one fight and showcases what each character brings to the table.

The Godzilla x Kong art masterfully recreates the scene, with the Skar King as Mahito, Godzilla as Aoi Todo, and Kong as Yuji. The intentional similarity between the two scenes leaves no doubt that it was meant to be a tribute from Godzilla x Kong to this beloved anime series.

Final thoughts

Yuji as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up its second season with 23 episodes. The anime, accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, clinched the Anime of the Year award at Crunchyroll's 2024 anime awards. Already renewed for a third season, it will delve into the Culling Games arc, promising fans more thrilling adventures and intense battles to look forward to.