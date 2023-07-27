Golden Kamuy creator's new sports manga reveals PV trailer

Golden Kamuy author Satoru Noda is going to publish a new sports manga through Weekly Young Jump and the series recently released a trailer to promote the same. The series, titled Dogsred, is going to be centred around ice hockey and is also going to be a reinterpretation of Supinamarada!, another sports manga Noda wrote a few years ago, which ran from 2011 to 2012.

Noda had a significant hit with Golden Kamuy, which has also enjoyed a well-received anime adaptation by Geno Studio and Brain's Base, adding to the success of the project. In that regard, Dogsred is his next project after the aforementioned manga's conclusion back in 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Golden Kamuy and Supinamarada! and potentially, for the Dogsred series.

All we know about Golden Kamuy author Satoru Noda and his new sports manga, Dogsred

Weekly Young Jump announced that Satoru Noda is going to release a new sports manga centered around ice hockey, called Dogsred. The series is meant to begin serialization on July 27 and is meant to be Noda's first new manga since his most successful series, Golden Kamuy, ended last year. The video trailer shows some pages of Noda's art in this new manga, plus reminders of his past work.

It is also worth pointing out that this project was announced back on April 2022 and is a revival of an ice hockey manga that Noda did from 2011 to 2012, called Supinamarada!. The main difference is that the author is going to introduce significant changes to the plot and the structure, including adding new pages that reflect his current art style and vision a lot more properly.

The original Supinamarada! manga told the story of Ro Shirakawa, a very talented ice skater who had the potential to go to the Olympics. However, after a death in his family hits him very hard, Ro meets a duo of hockey players called the Genma brothers, who introduce him to the sport, thus leading Ro to develop a new passion.

The appeal of Golden Kamuy

A still from the anime (Image via Geno Studio).

There is no denying that Golden Kamuy was Satoru Noda's call to fame and his most celebrated work so far. The story is set in the beginning of the 20th century and it deals heavily with a lot of the ramifications of the Russo-Japanese war, with a strong focus in the consequences that it had on the Asian country.

In that regard, the series presents Saichi Sugimoto, a Japanese veteran and a man that finds out about a legend of gold that can be found by following a series of strange tattoos. As he discovers this legend, Saichi gets involved in a massive war of betrayals, blood, and a lot of greed to find that gold.

