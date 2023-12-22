Haigakura anime’s PV reveals 2024 release date and more

On Friday, December 22, 2023, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Haigakura anime series began streaming the anime’s first main promotional video. Within the promotional video for the series, a 2024 release window and the main staff for the series are revealed. Unfortunately, no mention of the cast is made in the roughly 75-second-long trailer.

The Haigakura anime serves as the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Shinobu Takayama’s original and critically acclaimed manga series of the same name. While the anime’s production had been confirmed several months prior, this trailer marks the first significant promotional material to be released for the upcoming series.

The manga series, which the Haigakura anime is set to adapt, first began serialization in Ichijinsha’s Zero-Sum War magazine in 2008, where it remained until 2015. The manga then switched to the Zero-Sum Online service, with the magazine ceasing publication in 2015, and is now Takayama’s longest-running serialization.

Haigakura anime series set to premiere sometime in 2024, but no specific release date known as of now

As mentioned above, the Haigakura anime is currently announced for a premiere date sometime within the 2024 calendar year. Unfortunately, no further information on the series’ premiere is available at the time of this article’s writing. Fans can expect this information to be narrowed down sometime within the coming months as additional promotional material is released.

Staff announced in the latest promotional video includes Junichi Yamamoto, who is set to direct the anime series at Typhoon Graphics studios. Yu Murai is in charge of series composition, while Masaki Sato is designing the characters. Yuki Kurihara is composing the music for the series. It is expected, but not confirmed as of this article’s writing, that additional staff for the anime series will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The Haigakura anime is set in a secluded realm where deities and mortals both live among each other. A youth named Ichiyo sets out to capture the gods who have fled and scattered all over the realm. Alongside the subordinate god Tenko, Ichiyo seeks to find the four evil gods who hold the key to the realm’s armageddon.

As mentioned above, Takayama’s manga has been in regular serialization since 2008. The series is still being serialized today, with 16 compilation volumes published and 1.3 million copies in circulation, including digital copies.

Takayama is also known for his Amatsuki manga series, which was adapted into a television anime series in 2008. While the anime only lasted for 13 episodes, the original manga series has much more to offer, having been serialized for over 15 years and being compiled into 24 book volumes in total.

