Haikyu!! confirms a special program broadcast in August 2023

Haikyu!! has announced a special broadcast that will be held on August 19, 2023, that is on Haikyu!! Day. This specific date was chosen with respect to the titular Haikyu, which can be broken down to read 8.1.9, indicating the month and date. Fans can head over to the franchise's official YouTube channel where the same will be distributed worldwide.

The most recent season ended with Karasuno defeating Inarizaki and moving on to the championship's third round. Additionally, in most nations globally, the same is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school," reads Crunchyroll's description of the series.

It continues:

"Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

Haikyu!! Day likely to become a hotspot for announcements regarding the franchise's future

It has been announced through the official website of the franchise that a special program will be broadcasted on Haikyu!! Day, August 19, 2023. There was no additional information included in the announcement apart from the news that fans can expect more details soon.

It is highly possible that the program will shed more light on the movie since fans have already been let down by the postponement of the kick-off day. Additionally, the adaptation of the remaining chapters to be made into a movie divided the fandom. While one side was excited for it, the other side wondered how the team would encapsulate over 100 chapters of the manga into a two-part movie.

However, fans can still await an announcement about season 5 of the series on August 19, 2023, assuming that the movie cannot include all the remaining chapters. However, if there is to be a season 5 in the making, the announcement is likely to be made by the end of the second part of the movie.

Fans have been waiting for a while to witness the completion of their beloved series with the release of a two-part movie this year. Although earlier leaks revealed the kick-off date for the movie to be around mid-August, the official team announced that the event has been postponed to September 24, 2023. It was reported to be held alongside Haikyu!! Fiesta, the largest event ever held for the franchise. In addition, Production I.G will animate the future film, while TOHO will handle distribution.

