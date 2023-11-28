Haikyuu!! movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump reveals character visuals

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the official website of the upcoming Haikyuu!! movie released several new character visuals for the Karasuno High School volleyball team. The entirety of the team’s starting lineup is represented, including protagonists Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama, as well as other central characters in the series.

The upcoming Haikyuu!! movie, titled The Battle at the Garbage Dump, is the first of two films in the Haikyuu!! FINAL theatrical film project for the franchise. The two-part film series will look to conclude the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Haruichi Furudate’s original manga series of the same name.

Before the upcoming Haikyuu!! movie and its other half, the franchise had released four separate television anime seasons to adapt Furudate’s original manga. While adapting the substantial amount of material remaining into a two-part movie series was initially controversial, fans have seemingly come around to the idea.

Haikyuu!! movie’s new character visuals further excitement amongst fans as release date draws nearer

As mentioned above, the new character visuals for the Haikyuu!! movie came straight from the film’s official website. In addition to those mentioned above, Kei Tsukishima, Tadashi Yamaguchi, Yu Nishinoya, Daichi Sawamura, Ryunosuke Tanaka, Asahi Azumane, and Koshi Sugawara are all given new visuals.

The film is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on Friday, February 16, 2023, but unfortunately, it does not have any international release information confirmed at the time of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, it’s heavily expected that an overseas release for the film will come at some point after its Japanese theatrical debut.

Susumu Mitsunaka is directing the film and writing the scripts, with Takahiro Kishida designing the characters. Mariko Ishikawa is the assistant director, with Mayumi Satou as the color designer. Production I.G, who animated all four television anime seasons, is returning for animation production on the coming film.

Crunchyroll is currently streaming all four seasons of the television anime via their platform. It’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing if the Haikyuu!! movie(s) will be brought to the platform as well, but this will presumably be the case at some point. However, this will likely happen well after the initial theatrical release of both films.

Furudate launched his manga with regular serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2012. The series ran until July 2020, releasing 402 chapters, which were compiled into 45 book volumes. All 45 volumes have been fully released in both Japanese and English languages. In addition to the ongoing anime franchise, Furudate has also released several one-shots for the series since its initial conclusion.

