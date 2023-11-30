Haikyuu!!'s Shoyo Hinata joins cast of Urusei Yatsura season 2

The new Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series announced two new cast members on Thursday, November 28, 2023. These two cast members will join the series in the upcoming second half. They are the voices of Haikyuu!!’s Shoyo Hinata and Gintama’s Prince Hata, respectively.

Several additional cast members for the Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series have been announced in the last few months, some of whom are truly all-star names. It’s unclear if this latest announcement of two new cast members is the last for the second season, but this might be the case given the anime’s current release window.

The Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime is currently scheduled for a January 2024 premiere, with a narrower release date likely to be announced in December 2023. The second season will serve as the conclusive second half to the 2022 readaptation of author and illustrator Rumiko Takahashi’s original manga series of the same name.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 set to add Ayumu Murase, Koichi Sakaguchi to already impressive cast list

As mentioned above, the Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series announced two new cast members joining the production via its official website. This includes Ayumu Murase, best known as the voice of Haikyuu!!’s Shoyo Hinata, joining as Nagisa Shiowatari, and Koichi Sakaguchi, the voice of Gintama’s Prince Hata, as Nagisa’s Dad.

The two will join an extensive cast list, including starring members Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi and Sumire Uesaka as Lum. Other cast members include Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, Mamoru Miyano as Shutaro Mendo, Wataru Takagi as Cherry, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura. Cast members also include Kana Hanazawa as Ran, Katsuyuki Konishi as Rei, Saori Hayami as Oyuki, and Shizuka Ishigami as Benten.

Takahiro Kamei is directing the series at David Production, with Masaru Yokoyama composing the music for the series. The first season/half premiered on Japanese broadcast television in October 2022, with HIDIVE streaming the anime as it aired weekly in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the series on March 1, 2023.

Viz Media began publishing the manga with new translations in Spring 2019, describing the story as follows:

“Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs."

It continued:

"In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth!"

The description went on to say:

"As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!”

