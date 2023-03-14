Handyman Saitou in Another World episode 11 release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Handyman Saitou in Another World episode 11 will be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 10.30 p.m. JST. Written by Kazutomo Ichitomo, the Japanese fantasy manga series was first published on ComicWalker, a website operated by Kadokawa Shoten, in October 2018.

Fans of the isekai anime Handyman Saitou in Another World can't wait for episode 11 to come out next week to see what the series has in store after the thrilling conclusion of episode 10, which featured two epic battles between Raleza and the Demon Wolf and the Demon Lord.

Handyman Saitou in Another World episode 11 will be available internationally on same day as Japanese release

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, episode 11 of the anime series will be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST. The release time will differ depending on the area and timezone. However, below is the international time according to the schedule:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am, March 19

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am, March 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 1.30 pm, March 19

Central European Summer Time: 2.30 pm, March 19

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, March 19

Philippine Standard Time: 9.30 pm, March 19

Japanese Standard Time: 10.30 pm, March 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 11 pm, March 19

The broadcast will be available in Japan on networks such as TOKYO MX, Sun TV, AT-X, and KBS Kyoto, and for international audiences, Crunchyroll will be available.

A brief recap of Handyman Saitou in Another World episode 10

In the last episode of Handyman Saitou in Another World, the demon wolf attacked Saito and Morlock, hurting them while they were talking.

In the last episode of Handyman Saitou in Another World, the demon wolf attacked Saito and Morlock, hurting them while they were talking. The wolf was angry because Morlock's skin had magical energy, which made the demon wolf angry. Next in the episode, Raleza hurt the demon wolf, but when the pup showed up, he regained consciousness and begged Raelza to kill himself and save his son's life.

But after a while, a servant of the wolf's previous master came to take him back to the nether realm, but Saito, Raelza, and Lafanpan fought the servant off until the demon lord himself came to take Morlock's magic for himself. As Raelza fought the demon lord and was in danger, Saito dragged Morlock's body over to the demon wolf and saved her.

Morlock then asked the wolf to help him get his magic back in exchange for taking care of the latter's baby. In the last few minutes, after Morlock fully recovered, he defeated the demon, but when he stood before his allies, he suddenly got dog ears.

About Handyman Saitou in Another World

A still from Handyman Saitou in Another World (Image via C2C Studio)

The narrative of Handyman Saitou in Another World follows Handyman Saito, who has never been anything extraordinary. He has never been above or below average in any aspect of his life, including his academic performance, athletic ability, or work.

But one day, his ordinary journey changes when he wakes up in another world, and from that point on, nothing about his life will ever be the same. Saito experiences for the first time what it is like to be needed for the first time here in the other world, as he is accompanied on adventures by warriors, wizards, and elves who travel deep into the dungeons.

After all, aside from the handyman, who else could be relied upon to crack locked treasure boxes or fix his companions' gear if something broke? Starting with a simple thank you, this is the narrative of an average person's rewarding life.

It will be interesting to see what awaits fans in the next episode of Handyman Saitou in Another World episode 11.

