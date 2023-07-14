Hayao Miyazaki's mysterious next film The Boy and the Heron finally unveils release window and more

GKIDS announced on Friday, July 14, 2023, that it had officially licensed Hayao Miyazaki’s next feature film, The Boy and the Heron, for release in North American theaters later this year. Additional sources also reported on the cast, staff, and plot summary for the upcoming film, all of which had yet to be announced up to this point.

This news on The Boy and the Heron comes on the day of the film’s release in Japan, opening simultaneously in both IMAX theaters and general release theaters. The film is also screening in Japan in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and DTS:X formats. It had been previously announced that the film would receive no trailers prior to its release and would also not take out TV spots or newspaper ads.

While significant cast, staff, and story information was announced earlier today, there was unfortunately no mention of the film’s international release beyond North American theaters. As a result, it’s currently unknown when The Boy and the Heron will be screening in countries other than the Japanese and North American regions of the world.

Per the latest news, The Boy and the Heron is set in Japan during World War II, focusing on protagonist Mahito Maki. After losing his mother during the firebombings of Tokyo, Mahito and his father move to the countryside, where his father remarries his mother’s pregnant sister. As Mahito struggles with adjusting to his new life, he meets a talking heron who convinces him to enter another world based on the premise of meeting his mother again.

Soma Santoki voices protagonist Mahito Maki, with Takuya Kimura said to make a “special appearance” in the film. Other cast members without disclosed roles as of this article’s writing include Masaki Suda, Kou Shibasaki, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Keiko Takeshita, Jun Fubuki, Sawako Agawa, Karen Takizawa, Shinobu Otake, Jun Kunimura, Kaoru Kobayashi, and Shohei Hino.

Miyazaki is credited with the original work for the film in addition to his responsibilities as the film’s director and script writer. Takeshi Honda is the animation director, while Joe Hisaishi composed the film’s music. One of Studio Ghibli’s four co-founders, Toshio Suzuki, is listed as a producer for the film. Kenshi Yonezu is performing the theme song “Chikyugi,” which translates to “Globe.”

Miyazaki apparently derived the film from author Genzburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel entitled How Do You Live?, which is also an alternative translation of the film’s title, Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru ka. Miyazaki has also said that Yoshino’s novel is a story that has great meaning for the protagonist of his film, Mahito.

