Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron announces release date for India

On Friday, April 26, 2024, Warner Bros. India announced that Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning movie The Boy and the Heron will be released in India on Friday, May 10, 2024. The film will be released in both English-subtitled and English-dubbed versions.

Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning film The Boy and the Heron was released in Japan on July 14, 2023. Nearly ten months later, it will finally be released in Indian theaters. The movie was surrounded by rumors about who would distribute it in the country. Fortunately, Warner Bros. India has seemingly struck a deal for the same.

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron is set to be released in India in May 2024

On Friday, April 26, 2024, the official X account of Warner Bros. India posted a tweet revealing that Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning The Boy and the Heron movie will be released in India on Friday, May 10, 2024.

In February 2024, Encore Films revealed through a response comment on an Instagram post that they would bring the Hayao Miyazaki movie to theaters in India. Following that, the movie went through several rumors, one of which was that PVR Cinemas would distribute the film in India.

Heron Man, as seen in the anime movie

In April 2024, PVR Cinemas shut down all rumors by denying the prospect of distributing the film in India. Soon after, Warner Bros. India stepped in, announcing that they would be distributing the film in India in association with Encore Films and GoodFellas.

With that, Warner Bros. India revealed that they will release the movie in India in Japanese audio with English subtitles and English dubbed versions. The release date for the film wasn't revealed back then, but now, anime fans in India finally have a release date.

Mahito Maki, as seen in the anime movie

The official websites of BookMyShow (online ticketing platform) and PVR Cinemas have listed The Boy and the Heron movie as part of their "coming soon" titles.

It is surprising that despite publicly announcing it would not distribute the film in the country, PVR Cinemas will release the movie in its theaters nationwide. Unfortunately, there is still some time left before fans can book the movie's tickets online.

What is the movie's plot?

Mahito Maki, as seen in the anime movie

The movie follows the story of Mahito Maki, a boy who tries to navigate his new life after he loses his mother in a tragic housefire. Unfortunately, he faces huge changes that include a new stepmother, a new residence, and the possibility of a new stepsibling.

When things couldn't have gotten worse for Mahito, a strange gray heron dispatches him on a peculiar mission to a place where life and death seem intertwined.

