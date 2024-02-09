Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron to come to Indian theatres

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the official Instagram account of the Singapore-based film distribution company Encore Films confirmed that they will be bringing Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron to India. While the film has been released worldwide in around 55 countries, it has yet to be released in India.

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron follows the story of Mahito Maki as he tries to come to terms with his mother's death. During this, he is regularly bothered by a Gray Heron who informs him that he could save his mother by venturing into a mysterious tower. While Mahito chooses to stay away from the tower, pregnant Natsuko's sudden disappearance compels him to go after her in the tower.

Encore Films assures fans about The Boy and the Heron's Indian release

Encore Films confirming that it will bring the Miyazaki film to India (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the Singapore-based film distribution company Encore Films confirmed that they would be bringing Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron to Indian theaters.

The company did not directly announce the same but confirmed it by replying to a comment. The social media account had posted details about Spy X Family Code: White's Singapore premiere.

Himi as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Down in its comments, one anime fan @sohaib_mohd_20 requested Encore Films to bring Spy X Family Code: White and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron to India. Surprisingly, Encore Films responded to the comment, confirming that they intended to bring the films to India.

The company's response said:

"yes we are bringing The Boy And The Heron to India. Stay tuned!"

With that, Encore Films confirmed that they would be bringing the Hayao Miyazaki film to India. However, the distribution company has yet to announce a release window or confirm the film's arrival through an announcement post.

When will the Miyazaki movie be released in India?

The Gray Heron as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

As stated above, Encore Films has yet to make an official announcement surrounding the Hayao Miyazaki film. However, fans can expect the anime film to be released in Indian theaters in a few months. Currently, the film has been released in over 50 countries and is set to be released in Denmark and Brazil in February 2024.

Given that, neither an official confirmation about the film's release nor a release window has been announced by Encore Films, fans should not expect the film to be released in India before March 2024.