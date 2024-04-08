Warner Bros. brings Miyazaki's Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron to India

Warner Bros. India confirmed on Monday, April 8, 2024, that they will be bringing the 2023 Hayao Miyazaki movie The Boy and the Heron to cinemas in India. However, the film and entertainment studio has yet to confirm the release date for the Oscar-winning film.

Hayao Miyazaki's film The Boy and the Heron was released in Japan on July 14, 2023. Around nine months later, Warner Bros. India confirmed that they would be releasing the film in India. They made the announcement a day after PVR Cinemas denied the prospect of them being the ones releasing the film in India.

Warner Bros. confirms The Boy and the Heron's premiere in India

Warner Bros. India's official account tweeted on Monday, April 8, 2024, that they will be bringing the Oscar-winning Hayao Miyazaki movie, The Boy and the Heron, to the theaters in India.

The highly anticipated animated movie will be released in Indian theaters in Japanese with English Subtitles and English Dubbed Versions.

Heron Man as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

However, Warner Bros. has yet to announce the release date or release window for India. That being said since the announcement has been made, fans can anticipate the announcement to be made soon.

Fans must note that previously Encore Films confirmed that they would be bringing the film to India. Hence, there is a big chance that they are collaborating with Warner Bros. to distribute The Boy and the Heron in India.

Mahito as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Also, the announcement was made a day after PVR Cinemas seemingly broke out the news that they would not be the ones responsible for distributing the film in India.

What is the movie's plot?

The Hayao Miyazaki movie follows Mahito, a boy who loses his mother in a tragic housefire during a war. Shortly after, Mahito's father gets married to Natsuko, the younger sister of Mahito's mother. Later, Mahito's family sought refuge out of Tokyo and moved to Mahito's late mother's rural family home.

Mahito and the Heron as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

In the meanwhile, Mahito tries to deal with his mother's death. That's when a Gray Heron took an interest in the boy and began bothering him. As Mahito began to deal with the new changes, he was met with a new shock as he learned about Natusko's pregnancy.

To make matters worse, the strange gray heron began claiming that Mahito's mother was still alive and could be saved. However, for this, the boy seemingly needed to enter the mysterious tower near his house. Mahito paid no heed to the Gray Heron's words and stayed away from the tower.

Natsuko as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Unfortunately, he was later forced to enter the tower after pregnant Natsuko suddenly disappeared and was seen entering the tower. Mahito followed her into the tower to rescue her, during which he found himself falling into another world below his, where life and death seemed to be entwined. This is where Mahito must find Natsuko and possibly understand what it means to live if he wants to return home safely.

