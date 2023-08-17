Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron makes US premiere at New York Film Festival

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, it was announced that this year’s New York Film Festival would screen the United States premiere of Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron movie. The announcement comes from the New York Film Festival, which has also specified that the film will be included as an Official Selection in the Spotlight selection.

The upcoming event will mark the 61st in its history and is set to take place later this year from Friday, September 29, 2023, to Sunday, October 15, 2023. It’s currently unknown exactly when Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron film, said to be the legendary filmmaker’s last project, will premiere during the festival.

While the film is set to premiere in the United States at the New York Film Festival, GKIDS has previously announced that the film will be in North American theaters later this year. Although an official North American release date for The Boy and the Heron is yet to be announced, fans can expect it sometime this Fall following the New York Film Festival premiere.

The Boy and the Heron US premiere announced, but no general release information revealed

Expand Tweet

The Boy and the Heron opened in Japanese theaters on Friday, July 14, 2023. The film opened simultaneously on IMAX and in general release and became the first Studio Ghibli film to receive such treatment. The film is also being screened in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and DTS:X formats in Japan.

Over its opening weekend, the film sold 1.003 million tickets, earning roughly 13.2 million USD in its first three days. Adding in a fourth day for the long opening weekend, those numbers rose to 1.353 million tickets sold and 15.53 million USD earned (2.149 billion yen).

Monday, July 17, 2023, was the Marine Day holiday in Japan; hence the four-day opening weekend numbers are considered relevant.

Expand Tweet

In its opening weekend, the film earned more than Miyazaki’s legendary Spirited Away film and roughly 50% more than his 2013 film The Wind Rises. According to other sources, 1.7 million USD were collected from 44 IMAX screens, marking a new three-day opening record. As of this past weekend, the film sold 4.125 million tickets to earn a total of roughly 42.88 million USD (roughly 6.235 billion yen).

The film is set during World War II, focusing on protagonist Mahito Maki. After losing his mother during the firebombings of Tokyo, Mojito and his father move to the countryside. As his father remarries the pregnant sister of his late wife, Mahito struggles to adjust to his new lifestyle. On cue, he meets a talking heron, entering another world with it based on a promise of being able to see his late mother again.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.