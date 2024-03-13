I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime confirms 2024 release and more with teaser visual

I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime is scheduled to release in 2024, the official X account announced on March 13, 2024, along with a teaser visual. The announcement was also made on the official website of the I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime. The website released information about the main staff responsible for the production of the anime adaptation.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist is originally a light novel series published by ASCII Media. Soon, the series received a manga adaptation, which skyrocketed its popularity. In July 2023, the officials also announced that the series would receive an anime adaptation, which, as stated earlier, is slated to be released this year.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime teaser visual and other relevant details

Teaser visual featuring the main character of the series (Image via CloverWorks)

Officials released a new teaser visual for the anime adaptation that showcased the main character of the series, Alina Clover. She is the protagonist of the series, and she can be seen wearing a puffy white shirt tucked into a black-colored skirt. In the visual, she is wielding what seems to be her weapon of choice, a massive mallet.

In the I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime, she will be a guild receptionist who is content with her job. However, viewers can expect to see a slightly different side to her as the plot progresses.

Main staff responsible for the production of the anime adaptation

Screengrab of the announcement on the official website (Screengrab via I May Be a Guild Receptionist official website)

Here’s a list of some of the important people in CloverWorks who will be responsible for the production of the series:

Original Illustrations - Gaou

Original Work - Mato Kosaka

Director - Tsuyoshi Nagasawa

Character Design - Yoshihiro Nagata and Shinichi Machida

Series Composition - Misuzu Chiba

Animation Studio - CloverWorks

Animation Production Cooperation: Sakuraku

Additional information regarding I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime

Fans can expect additional release information during the Anime Japan 2024 conference. On March 23, 2024, the Aniplex booth will host the anime's team, and the voice actor of Alina Clover will also be present on stage. The event will take place at 11 am JST, and fans can expect the release month or the exact release date during the event.

