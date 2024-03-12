Sakamoto Days Chapter 159: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days Chapter 159 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of the series, readers witnessed the sumo wrestling match between Shin and Haruma. It was Shin's only chance of winning against an enemy as deadly as Haruma, and it appears he has finally gained the upper hand. But the battle is yet to conclude.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 159 Release Date and Time

Haruma might play a major role in Shin's life (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 159 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday March 17, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday March 17, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday March 17, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday March 17, 2024 3 pm Central European Time Sunday March 17, 2024 4 pm India Standard Time Sunday March 17, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday March 17, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday March 18, 2024 12 am Australian Central Time Monday March 18, 2024 1:30 am

Sakamoto Days Chapter 158 recap

Shin using Seba's freeze bomb in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter opened with Shin challenging Haruma to a sumo wrestling match. This led Haruma to question if sumo wrestling was a sport or a martial art. He also wondered whether Shin’s body could endure another fight as it seemed to be at its limit. He then noticed Shin’s power glove, which he assumed increased his strength, but doubted if it had much energy left.

However, when Haruma saw the determination of a first-rate athlete in Shin's eyes, and learned that Shin's willingness to stake his life came from his desire to help someone he looked up to, he agreed to the match.

On the other hand, Shin was not as confident as he appeared. He knew he was taking a risk, but sumo gave him the opportunity to use all his remaining energy and end the fight.

A rule was added that anyone who stepped out of the ring would die. Then the fight started. However, as soon as Haruma stepped into the ring, which was a pool, he got distracted by the sudden activation of the fountains.

Haruma unaffected by Shin's nekodamashi (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Seizing this opportunity, Shin used one of Seba's bombs, freezing the fountains and immobilizing Haruma. However, it was not enough, as Haruma broke free and charged at Shin, who used his power gloves to perform nekodamashi, a typical diversion tactic in sumo in which a wrestler claps his hands in front of his opponent's face. This caused Haruma's eardrums to burst, affecting his balance.

With the power of his glove, Shin threw a punch with his right hand, but Haruma caught it, and broke all of Shin's fingers. Then, as Haruma was about to strike, it appeared as though Shin had unlocked a new power that stopped Haruma in his tracks. Shin, who had no idea what had happened, wasted no time in throwing another punch, this time with his left hand.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Chapter 159? (speculative)

Readers would like to know more about Shin's new power in Sakamoto Days Chapter 159 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 159, readers will be looking forward to seeing whether the last punch by Shin knocked out Haruma for good. It seems unlikely, given that the story has yet to invoke the rule that anyone who is tossed out of the ring must die. On the other hand, fans will also be looking to learn more about Shin's new power and his relationship with Haruma.

Related links:

Where to read Sakamoto Days

More underrated Shonen Jump manga

Anime characters with high kill count