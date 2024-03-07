Sakamoto Days Chapter 158: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days Chapter 158 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

As the Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc progresses, the battles get more intense. In the previous chapter, Shin was seen struggling due to his disadvantage, yet he did not disappoint the readers. However, it appears that the fight against Haruma has only just begun and will continue in Sakamoto Days Chapter 158.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 158 Release Date and Time

Taro Sakamoto as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 158 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday March 10, 2024 7 am Central Time Sunday March 10, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Sunday March 10, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday March 10, 2024 3 pm Central European Time Sunday March 10, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday March 10, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday March 10, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday March 11, 2024 12 am Australian Central Time Monday March 11, 2024 1:30 am

Sakamoto Days Chapter 157 recap

Haruma in the middle of a penalty kick as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter opened with Shin making the statement that there were no rules when it came to killing. However, Haruma calmly disagreed, stating that adhering to sports rules was crucial for him. He believed that without these rules, it would be unjust to his opponents. He took their current battle as an example and pointed out the vast differences between them in terms of physique, athletic prowess, talent for killing, and charm.

Then, Haruma broke off the head of a nearby statue and kicked it toward Shin in penalty kick style. The target was not just Shin, but also the innocent civilians who had not managed to escape the museum. Left with no other option, Shin was forced to act as the goalkeeper and confront the flying head directly, but he could not stop it.

Haruma then detached another statue head, transforming it into a bowling ball with Shin as the pin. The impact of the ball sent Shin flying. Haruma, judging by his position, figured that the next game should be American football. The touchdown resulted in Shin plummeting through the floor to the level below, and then, with another hit, into a pool.

But Sakamoto was counting on Shin, so he stood right back up and then accused Haruma of not playing a fair game as he was putting innocent lives at risk. He then invited Haruma to a sumo wrestling match.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 158?

Shin will compete with Haruma in a sumo wrestling match in Sakamoto Days Chapter 158 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 158, readers will be looking forward to the sumo wrestling match between Shin and Haruma. However, the source of Shin's confidence to even propose such a challenge remains a mystery. Regardless, it will surely be something worth looking forward to, as Yuto Suzuki's unexpected plot twists have never failed to entertain.

Meanwhile, other characters such as Sakamoto, Amane, Shishiba, Carolina Reaper, Kumanomi, Uzuki, Asaki, and Nagumo were overlooked in the previous chapter. Fans will be hoping for a quick update on these characters.

Related links:

Where to read Sakamoto Days

More underrated Shonen Jump manga

Anime characters with high kill count