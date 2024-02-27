Sakamoto Days chapter 157: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 157 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Shin, despite being at a disadvantage, did not disappoint the readers. He managed to outsmart Haruma, but the battle with Uzuki’s gang is not yet concluded and will continue in Sakamoto Days chapter 157. Moreover, Shin and Haruma appear to have a shared history that was subtly hinted at before but has yet to be revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 157 release date and time

Amane will be seen fighting Carolina Reaper in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 157 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 4, 2024

Sakamoto Days chapter 156 recap

Kumanomi brings a crane truck to the battle

In the previous chapter, Shishiba revealed that he had been aware of Amane's presence, shadowing him throughout the exhibition. But only now did he come to realize that Amane was Satoru Yotsumura’s son, which left him puzzled about the former's intentions. However, he had to shift his focus back to the ongoing fight.

Kumanomi was growing restless. The more time they wasted, the longer Uzuki was left alone with Nagumo and Asaki. To hasten things, she used her electromagnetic abilities to summon a whole crane truck crashing into the museum, much to everyone's surprise. She launched it towards her enemies, forcing Shishiba, Shin, and Amane to dodge it.

Seizing this opportunity, Carolina Reaper snuck behind Amane and delivered a clothesline. This distracted Shishiba, making him an easy target for Kumanomi, who whacked him with the crane truck's boom.

Shin and Haruma fighting in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Shin was challenged to a duel to the death. Deprived of his ESP, and after taking a few hits, Shin realized that he was no match for Haruma in a direct battle. So, he relied on his wits to figure out how each of Haruma's moves was associated with a specific sport.

This meant that every attack, where Haruma used a spherical piece of stone or concrete, adhered to certain rules. For instance, he would avoid stepping on the line for a volleyball spike, refrain from using his hands for soccer, and maintain a 35-degree angle when throwing the discus.

As Haruma readied himself for another attack, Shin guessed that he was about to play handball based on his posture. Shin rightly anticipated that Haruma would leap when he was six meters away from him. He patiently waited for this exact moment.

Shin created a diversion by hurling an object at Haruma's face as he launched himself into the air. This annoyed Haruma who considered it a foul. Taking advantage of this distraction, Shin landed a punch in Haruma's gut, sending him crashing into the wall.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 157?

Shin will be seen holding the fort for Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days chapter 157 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 157, it remains to be seen whether Shin can hold on to the momentum he gained and secure a victory. He had an edge because Haruma was limited by the rules of arbitrary games he chose when fighting, whereas Shin was not. For him, there are no rules when it comes to killing.

However, Kumanomi mentioned in a previous chapter that Haruma is far more powerful when he is fighting normally. If he decides to abandon his self-imposed rules, it could spell trouble for Shin.

Related links:

Where to read Sakamoto Days

More underrated Shonen Jump manga

Anime characters with high kill counts