I Shall Survive Using Potions anime releases 2nd PV and key visual

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the official website for the I Shall Survive Using Potions anime released the series’ second key visual and second promotional video. The series is set to serve as a television anime adaptation of the original light novel series of the same name, written by FUNA and illustrated by Sukima, and is set to premiere in October 2023.

The I Shall Survive Using Potions series originally began as a web novel published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. It was eventually published in print by Kodansha, with accompanying illustrations by Sukima, starting in June 2017. The light novel series released its ninth volume in March 2023.

Previously announced news for the I Shall Survive Using Potions anime series includes a cast and staff list as well as animation studio information. With the upcoming adaptation highly anticipated by both general isekai fans and readers of the original light novel series, fans are expecting a high-quality adaptation.

I Shall Survive Using Potions set to be a unique isekai of Fall 2023 season anime list

The key visual for I Shall Survive Using Potions features protagonist Kaoru alongside supporting characters Layette and Celestine, as well as other, more minor characters in the series. In the key visual, Layette is seemingly holding Kaoru’s cheat potions, while the other characters in the back are eating or doing housework.

In the trailer, we see Kaoru’s reincarnation scene as well as highlights of her going through town and meeting her eventual friends by healing them with her cheat potions. The trailer continues in this fashion for most of its runtime, also featuring various minor and background characters set to appear in the actual series.

Rin Kusumi voices protagonist Kaoru, Nao Higashiyama voices Celestine, Chiha Takayanagi voices Francette, Mokea Koizumi voices Emile, and finally, Youki Iwata voices Bell. Additional cast members will likely be announced as the series’ release window draws nearer, currently slated for sometime in October 2023.

Nobuaki Nakanishi is directing the series at Jumondo Studios, with original light novel illustrator Sukima credited with the character drafts. Takayo Igami is responsible for the series composition, and Chisato Kikunaga is credited with the character designs. Hiroaki Tsutsumi is producing the music at Pony Canyon.

The series follows Kaoru Nagase, who dies due to a dimensional energy rift between worlds. However, the God of her world saves her soul and mind, offering her a second chance at life in the world of Reverie, under goddess Celestine’s jurisdiction. Upon reincarnating, Kaoru asks for the ability to create potions, additional skills, and Celestine’s friendship to avoid loneliness, all of which she receives before heading into a new world.

