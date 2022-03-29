Jamie Lee Curtis urges masses to watch One Piece during the Oscars 2022, confesses to her Kureha fantasy

A One Piece reference during the Oscars was completely unexpected, yet Jamie Lee Curtis made sure that it happened.

For the longest time, the Hollywood actress made her name in famous horror films. She was the main star of hit classics like the Halloween series. It turns out that Jamie Lee Curtis also has a passionate love for the One Piece series.

During the watercooler segment for this year's Academy Awards, Curtis discussed her favorite characters and urged fans to watch the anime. She even mentioned who she wanted to play in the Netflix adaptation. It was quite an interesting discussion that nobody really expected at the red carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis wants more fans to watch the One Piece series, also talks about wanting to play Kureha

It should be noted that Juju Green was the interviewer for this particular segment. He is a popular TikTok artist by the name of straw_hat_goofy. Juju is also a major One Piece fan, which is why the interview went very smoothly.

Curtis discusses everything from Chopper to Kureha

For the audience watching from home, Curtis let them know to tune in to One Piece. During her interview on the red carpet, she brought up how Tony Tony Chopper was her favorite character. Curtis also mentioned that her friend Brina Palencia was his voice actress in the English dub.

Juju Green reminded her that she wanted to play Nico Robin in a live-action series. Curtis joked about being too old for that role. Instead, she redirected attention to Kureha, whom she described as a "wizened old crone."

Curtis said that she would be perfect for that part. The Netflix series is currently working on the first season, which is unlikely to cover the Drum Island arc. If it gets renewed for another season, Curtis would definitely be a frontrunner to play Kureha, who mentored Chopper early in his life.

She has always been outspoken about her love of the series

Jamie Lee Curtis has shown interest in the One Piece series for a very long time now. Back in 2017, One Piece Film: Gold premiered in select theaters. Curtis was among the attendees in Los Angeles. She even took pictures with a bunch of cosplayers nearby.

It's not often that Hollywood celebrities show this type of appreciation for anime, especially from an older generation.

This is a great opportunity for Netflix

march comes in like a lil kitty cat @SpookyBiscuits i dont know enough about one piece to be disgusted by a netflix live action but i know enough to know that i want to see jamie lee curtis play doctor kureha SOOOOO MUCHHHH i dont know enough about one piece to be disgusted by a netflix live action but i know enough to know that i want to see jamie lee curtis play doctor kureha SOOOOO MUCHHHH

The Netflix adaptation has yet to bring in big name actors like Jamie Lee Curtis. However, given her stated interest in the role of Kureha, this is a golden moment for Tomorrow Studios.

Of course, it ultimately depends on a few different factors. The series will have to be renewed for another season. It also depends on how much they can pay someone like Curtis.

Regardless, Curtis has given the series a lot of attention at this year's Academy Awards. Fans would certainly be interested to see her in the Netflix adaptation. She has proven time and time again that she understands the material. It would definitely provide some goodwill for the hardcore audience.

