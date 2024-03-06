Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime reveals new key visual and more

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024, saw the official website for the original television Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night anime series reveal a new key visual featuring the series’ cast. The anime’s staff also announced that pop pianist and YouTuber Haramichan will be handling the piano performances that will be heard in the anime series.

In addition to the above, the staff for the Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night anime series revealed the illustrator for the story’s anonymous artist “JELEE.” While JELEE is credited with the original work for the series in real life, it’s unclear if the JELEE character shown in the illustration will appear in the series itself. Likewise, it’s unclear if the character will have a speaking role in the series if they do appear.

As mentioned above, the Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night anime is a completely original work, meaning it has no source material to adapt or go off of. However, a manga adaptation of the story by illustrator Niko Fujii is set to launch on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app in April 2024, according to the latest news on the matter. It’s expected that this manga will serve as an adaptation of the anime’s original story, rather than introducing a brand-new story.

The Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night anime is set to premiere on Japanese television on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 1 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will premiere on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels at this time, before airing on Kansai TV and AT-X channels later on April 7, and on HTB Hokkaido TV on April 8. Additional airings are also planned. The anime is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo Studios, who are animating the project.

JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita is directing the series at Doga Kobo.

Junichiro Taniguchi is adapting popman3580’s original character designers for animation, with Yuki Yaku writing and overseeing the series scripts. KanoeRana performs the anime’s opening theme song “Irodori” (Coloring) while female singer Anna Tsurushima will perform the ending theme song “Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan” (A Day Is 25 Hours). Musician 40mP is producing an insert song for the anonymous artist “JELEE” within the anime’s story.

The series stars Miku Ito as Mahiro Kozuki, Rie Takahashi as Kano Yamanouchi, Miyu Tomita as Kiwi Watase, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mei “Kim Anouk” Takanashi, Sumire Uesak as Miiko, Miho Okasaki as Mero Seto, Yukina Shuto as Momoko Yanagi, and Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura.

The series is about a group of girls exposed to creativity and will be set primarily in Shibuya. Additional plot details are unavailable at the time of this article’s writing.

