Jujutsu Kaisen casts Attack on Titan's Yelena as Sukuna's follower Uraume

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, the official Twitter account for the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime series announced that Mitsuki Saiga will voice the character Uraume. While Uraume was previously introduced in the first season, they had no speaking lines during this cameo and thus did not have any voice actors cast for the role at that time.

However, with Uraume set to become more involved in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s events, the official Twitter account for the anime series shared this exciting news about their casting. Saiga is best known for several other roles in the anime industry, including voice credits in Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Gurren Lagann.

The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series originally premiered in early July 2023, as a part of the Summer 2023 anime season. However, with the series being slated for a consecutive two-cour run, this also makes it part of the Fall 2023 anime season. Crunchyroll is streaming both the original Japanese audio as it airs in Japan and a delayed English-dubbed version.

As mentioned above, Mitsuki Saiga was officially announced as joining Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s cast in the role of Uraume. Saiga’s best-known work prior to the role is likely as Yelena from Attack on Titan, Maria Ross from Fullmetal Alchemist, and Rossiu Adai from Gurren Lagann. Saiga is also known for her videogame work, such as being the voice of Legend of Zelda’s Link and Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Morag.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to adapt two of the most significant and beloved arcs in the entire series. The first is the Gojo’s Past/Hidden Inventory arc, which focuses on Satoru Gojo’s experiences as a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. This section of the season was completed in early August 2023, with the series taking a 3-week break afterward before beginning its second arc.

What followed was the start of the Shibuya Incident arc, which is currently ongoing in the anime series at the time of this article’s writing. The arc is regarded as one of the best in the series specifically, as well as one of the best arcs amongst the new-gen shonen series overall. While there is still work to be done, fans have been extremely impressed with MAPPA Studios' adaptation of these story sections so far.

The series follows protagonist Yuji Itadori, who one day discovers the existence of Cursed Spirits. These spirits are created by Cursed Energy, which is the accumulation of negative emotions given off by humans. When Yuji’s friends are put in danger by these spirits, he consumes a Cursed Object which will give him the power to defend them. However, in doing so, he becomes the host to one of the most feared spirits ever, also cementing his eventual death.

