Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer confirms February 2024 release date

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 saw Bandai Namco Entertainment America release a new trailer for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash console video game. The trailer announced the game’s release date as well, which is currently slated for Friday, February 2, 2024 pending any unforeseen delays.

The trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash also confirmed that the game will release on several major platforms, including next-gen and last-gen consoles. The full list includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. All platforms and consoles share the February 2 release date.

The story mode for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will follow official story arcs from the first season of the anime series, as well as from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film and manga volume.

However, not all of the first season of the mainline anime series will be adapted, with some of the earliest episodes being skipped according to currently available information.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash gives fans of series a 2v2 fighting game

As mentioned above, the story mode for the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash video game will cover events from the earliest portion of the series. Beyond the aforementioned events of the 0 prequel story, the story mode will include scenarios from the anime’s “Cursed Womb Must Die” to “The Origin of Blind Obedience” anime story arcs.

The game will also launch with a Deluxe Digital Edition which includes DLC for content from the anime’s “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” story arc. The DLC will also include content from the Jujusta 2024 Baseball minigame.

The Digital Ultimate Edition includes everything above, as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack, and outfits from the anime’s first ending theme song visuals.

The Physical Collector's Edition for the game will feature an exclusive 12x22 inch wall scroll featuring art from series creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami.

The Bandai Namco Entertainment online store will exclusively carry this edition of the game, meaning no third-party retailers will carry it.

Byking Inc. is developing the game, which will see playable characters, including Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda.

Notably, Yuta Okkotsu is absent from the list of playable characters at launch, despite being the protagonist of the aforementioned 0 storyline which will be present in the game.

Akutami first launched the original manga series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, where it is still being serialized contemporarily.

The first season of the television anime adaptation for the series premiered in October 2020, running for 20 episodes.

The 0 film opened in Japan in December 2021. The second season of the television anime series premiered on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

