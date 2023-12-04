Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece dominate the US comics market

On December 1, Circana revealed BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels of which the top two were Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen. Out of a list of 20 graphic novels and comics, 16 manga volumes happened to become the top sellers in the US comics market.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books after NPD Group merged with Information Resources. The company uses its resources to collect weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations. Through this, Circana BookScan can cover approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks for the same are based on piece sales.

Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece take the top two spots in the US comics market

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

On December 1, Circana Books revealed the top 20 adult graphic novels and comic books of November 2023. Out of the 20 books, 16 of them were manga. Additionally, the top two spots were taken over by Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 104 and Gege Akutami's JJK volume 21.

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The manga that featured in the Circana Top 20 adult graphic novels are as follows:

#1 - Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 104

#2 - Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21

#3 - Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12

#4 - Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family volume 10

#5 - Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 14

#6 - Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1

#11 - Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0

#12 - Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1

#13 - Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 10

#14 - Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer volume 1

#15 - Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1

#16 - Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20

#17 - Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family volume 1

#18 - Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 103

#19 - Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko volume 4

#20 - Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 8

One must note that Gege Akutami's series has four volumes on the list. Meanwhile, One Piece only has two volumes on the list.

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Some of the other notable inclusions in the list are Chainsaw Man and Spy X Family, both of which have multiple volumes on the list. Some of the surprising ones on the list are My Dress-Up Darling, Oshi no Ko, and Kaiju No. 8, all of which have only one volume on the list.

